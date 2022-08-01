Marvel Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Release Date, Cast, Plot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Marvel Universe fans have something to rejoice about now, that Black Panther Wakanda Forever is ready for release. The sequel has had its share of bumps on the way. The most tragic part of the story is the death of the star, Chadwick Boseman. His death had halted the shooting.

The upcoming superhero movie, from the Marvel Comics Universe, is following the trend of older movies like Black Panther and Avengers Endgame. The film is supposed to release on November 11, 2022. At first, the film was supposed to be released in May, and then, the date was shifted to July. However, things didn’t go as planned for the production, leading to further delays to the year-end.

Marvel Black Panther Wakanda Forever: Release Date, Cast

Disney Plus is where all the fans of the Marvel Comics Universe can watch the movie. So, all those who do not have a subscription are rushing to get one.

The movie marks the end of phase four. It is one of the tops and most highly-anticipated movies from the MCU in 2022. The audience will be looking forward to T’Challa’s death, which is going to be a part of the storyline, due to Chadwick Boseman’s death.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Release Date

Black Panther Wakanda Forever will be coming to the public on 11th November 2022. The release of the movie has been delayed quite a bit, due to the pandemic. But now everything is set. Letitia Wright was also injured on the sets of the shoot, so there was a short break in production and wrap-up, as well. Everyone should get ready to explore more cultures and subcultures in Wakanda.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Where Can You Watch?

Disney Plus is where the lovers of the franchise can watch the movie.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Cast

The Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced in the last month of 2020, that T’Challa’s character will not be brought back, with the help of a body double. The King has died in real life, and it will remain that way. The production will be honoring the hero, who started it all, in this manner. A number of new characters will be introduced in the sequel.

The cast: Black Panther- Wakanda Forever includes:

· Lupita Nyong’o

· Danai Gurira

· Florence Kasumba

· Martin Freeman

· Letitia Wright

· Winston Duke

· Angela Bassett

· Tenoch Huerta

· Michaela Coel

· Dominique Thorne

The movie is going to focus on various supporting characters. Lupita Nyong’o will again play her older self as Nakia, T’Challa’s former lover, and a part of Wakanda’s War Dog spy network. She is from the River Tribe and at the end of Black Panther, T’Challa had supposedly put her in charge of Wakanda’s new journey.

Danai Gurira will again play Okoye. One of the most popular characters introduced in Black Panther is Okoye who is the head of the Dora Milaje, T’Challa’s all-female guard of Honor and Wakanda’s special forces unit head.

The viewers and fans will get to see Florence Kasumba once again in the role of Ayo. She is also a part of Dora Milaje. Ayo is a loyal and fierce warrior of the community, and that has been pretty evident since the first film. After her, the fans will also get to watch their favorite Martin Freeman, as Everett K. Ross, who plays the role of a CIA agent. He had saved King T’Challa once. This is the time, when the fans and MCU aficionados will get to catch up with the character once again, after it was abruptly switched off the radar, in the last series. Let us find out what he has been up to in another new universe.

Letitia Wright is coming back to the movie sequel, as the younger sister of the dead king, T’Challa. She also happens to be one of the smartest people around here. In fact, she is part of the community’s technological genius. She may speculatively have a much larger role to play, than what she did in the first part. Angela Bassett also returns in the movie sequel as Ramonda.

Must Read: Shakira Faces 8 Years Prison & £19m Punishment For Tax Evasion In Spain!

Know The Reason Why Friends Is An Overrated Show!

Well, the star cast is star-studded and can go on and on. There are more people out there in the sequel to entertain you. The audience will get to catch up with Winston Duke who reprises his role as M’Baku. Apart from the old characters, there will be many new characters as well.

Dominique Thorne plays the role of Riri Williams. She is a genius and created a special suit in the film. Another new character is Tenoch Huerta, who plays Namor, the king of Atlantis. So, this is the biggest surprise the fans have been waiting for, and he is right here as an anti-hero.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Trailer

The trailer of the movie was released on July 23, itself. It debuted at Comic-Con. Amazingly, the film series is so popular that the trailer teaser received 172 million views on the first day of release. The film’s extraordinary visuals take all through Wakanda. The inhabitants are shown mourning the death of King T’Challa, while Namor prepares his city of Atlantis for war.

The fascinating trailer ends by revealing that one of the women of Wakanda will be taking on the pedestal of the Black Panther very soon. So, all the views and aficionados out there should wait with bated breath as the fascinating story takes a different course from here on.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Plot

In this sequel, the leaders of the Kingdom of Wakanda, fight with other external forces, after the death of their King T’Challa.

It is believed that more new faces will add to the storyline. Moreover, it will be a really good movie to watch, if all the gossip is to be trusted. The sequel is going to delve into more earthly matters. Earlier, it was based on aquatic life.

Conclusion

The movie Black Panther- Wakanda Forever promises to be as enticing as the other movies in the series. Everyone out there seems to be waiting with bated breath. The best is yet to come. Stay with us for more such updates on MCU, as soon as it arrives.

Read More: