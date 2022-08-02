0 SHARES Share Tweet

The weekend fun has been shelved!

The influential figure in contemporary popular music, Aubrey Drake Graham, popularly known as Drake, has postponed the approaching Young Money Reunion in the light of Drake himself testing positive for Covid-19.

The Nice For What singer was about to share the stage with the sensational rapper Nicki Minaj and the Lollipop singer, Lil Wayne. The program was initially scheduled for Monday night in Toronto, Canada.

Drake Postpones Young Money Reunion Show!

For Drake, Toronto was special since it’s his homeland. Just like his song title, God’s Plan, God must have planned a different scenario for the Canadian rapper.

Drake shared the devastating news through his Instagram handle where he wrote that he himself was in a wreck when he tested positive for coronavirus. Since the show has been highly anticipated by Drake’s hordes of fans, he has also penned a promise on his Instagram story saying that he would definitely reschedule; the date of the Young Money Reunion as soon as possible.

The hip-hop fame further added that he would let the updated information pass when the officials finally lock the date of the program.

To conclude the brief note, Drake wished good health to his fans and requested them to sit safely amidst the covid season.

Drake, who is so fond of his buffs has also shared his word penning that he would give everything he got from the stage to them, except the virus, once he turns out to be negative.

From the short essay, he took to the social media platform, it was clear that along with the throng of fans, Drake was also shattered when he happened to know about the covid that forced him to back-burn the date of the show, which was supposed to be held this weekend. With all Canadian North stars, Drake jump-started his extravaganza on Thursday at nightclub History. The opening day itself was out of the box, as Drake surprised the attendees with an unexpected presence of the Canadian singer, Nelly Kim Furtado, 43.

In five years, the “Whoa, Nelly” singer was off stage until Drake invited her to join him on his most anticipated show on Thursday night. Nelly, the singer who has influenced Drake’s life, presented a power-packed performance including her bests, I’m Like a Bird and Promiscuous.

The second day was nothing less either as Chris Brown and Lil Baby together shared the Budweiser stage on Friday night. However, Drake was supposed to perform his best along with Minaj and Lil Wayne on Monday, which unfortunately has been delayed.

The trio is already popular for their long-back collaboration in 2009 for the track BedRock, where Minaj, Lil Waye, and Drake were seen with Gudda, Tyga, Lloyd, and Jae Millz.

That was not the only collaboration agreed upon by the trio, for they were also seen together in Minaj’s Only, which was released in 2014 with Truffle Butter and Brown.

Lil Baby and Chris Brown managed to entertain the massive Canadian stars who were among the millions of audiences to watch the show on Friday night.

The news broke simply hours before the Sticky rapper was set to perform for the last night of October World Weekend.

Although the legendary rapper is on a break, Drake’s latest work titled, Honestly Nevermind, has topped the Billboard 200 album chart. The album was released on July 2, which marked his eleventh consistent topping in the Billboard 200. A single from the aforesaid album has already peaked to the topmost position of No 1 on the Hot 100, featuring Jimmy Cooks. Including the current single, this would be Drake’s seventh song to top the Hot 100 list.

The Toronto festival is celebrated to honor Drake’s OVO Fest’s tenth anniversary and Kickstarter with another prosperous year ahead for the rapper.

Drake has had a number of romantic flings with many Hollywood big names including the legendary Nicky Minaj, however, Drake seems to have not been interested in shooting his shot at the rapper anymore.

While looking back, Drake used to have a bonding with Brittany Renner, Bella Harris, and Imaam Hammam. Yet, currently, the iconic rapper is single and when asked, he stated that he could only invite the most fitted person to such a position, who would be capable of supporting him on things his strings are attached to. In fact, Darke revealed that he enjoyed his freedom, space, work, and routine, and for him, sacrificing all of those would be only for a special person.

