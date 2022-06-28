Cardi B Makes Song Announcement At BET Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Finally, the wait of Cardi B fans is over as she announces the date of release of her new single. Cardi B is all set to release her new single which is titled “Hot Shit” later this week. the singer also shared the teaser of the new single on Twitter for the fans.

CardiB’s “Hot Shit” Drops On Friday

This huge news was announced by the singer through a post she shared on Twitter on Sunday night and made her fans amazed by this news. this track of the singer will be the first single since last year’s song “Up” which was a great hit.

The new single “Hot Shit “ would be available everywhere this Friday was told by Cardi B to people through her post on Twitter.

Cardi also wrote in her tweet that she has got a surprise for all tomorrow at 8 pm so stay tuned in. this statement of the singer made everyone surprised and desperate to see her new single.

Tay Keith Produced The Song

This track of Cardi appears to be produced by Tay Keith. Tay Keith was also tagged by the singer in her tweet. Both of them have also worked together and collaborated on the songs named Who Want The Smoke?, Type Shit, Wish Wish, and Big Paper.

This new single of Cardi came earlier when the release of her long-awaited album named Sophomore was expected to be released this year.it is also true that she had not confirmed the date of the release of the album but she made it clear at the end of 2021 that the album is going to be released in 2022.

Her Album Is Still Awaited

Invasion of Privacy which is cardis only known studio album was released in the year 2018 which was critically acclaimed but secured commercial success. this album of her featured her collaboration with the Migos, Chance the Rapper, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and YG.

This became the first album in history to secure platinum for every song according to data released by chart data.

Cardi has also surprised her fans this time also and her new single is desperately waiting for by her fans. cardi also confirmed that her 2021 tracks which are named as ‘up’ and ‘wap’ would be featured in her new album on Playboy’s Centrefold platform.

cardi also told her fans last year that she is in no hurry to release her long-awaited album.

Cause Of Delay In Her Album

She also gave the statement that last year she was of the view that she gotta put her new album out in 2021 but then she stopped working on her new album as she felt that the whole COVID thing discouraged her to work on her new album and her release.

She always keeps herself in the headlines as she also managed to keep herself in news by revealing her pregnancy during the performance with Migo at BET Awards last year. She is a great headline maker always.

Fans of Cardi have been patiently waiting for her full length debut album Invasion of Privacy which topped the billboard 2020 chart. the singer exploded onto hip hop scene in the year 2017 with ‘Bodak yellow’ and emerged as a global star.

The singer has Belcalis Almanzar as her real name and she is married to Migos rapper durin the same breakout year. She welcomed her first child, a daughter whose name is Kulture in the year 2018 and in the month of July.

she welcomed her second child, a son named Wave in the year 2021. she always remains in the headlines through her songs.

