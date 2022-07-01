Olivia O’Brien Claims Pete Davison He Broke Up With Her Over Text!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The American singer and songwriter, Olivia O’Brian shows up with her statement that her ex-beau Pete Davidson, who is an American comedian, ended the ties with her via a phone text.

The influencer only dated Davidson for a short time, however, she was numbed when they broke up soon over the phone.

Pete Davison Broke Up With Olivia O’Brien Over A Text Message She Claims!!

The singer explained on the Wednesday episode of the BFF’s podcast that she was text messaged by her ex-boyfriend saying that he is no longer into the singer, instead he has already moved on with someone else.

While speaking about her former relationship, she expressed her surprise and stated that she never thought that people would have noticed her dating the NBC cast member, as it was so brief.

She said that she often gets annoyed when guys do not understand what makes Pete hot, whereas she assured that the girls would definitely get it.

Marisa Tomei, the American actress, and the British Academy Film Award nominee, agreed with the 22-year-old singer’s concept of men as she said, women have been attracted to men with an extraordinary sense of humor for centuries. The recipient of various accolades also enlightened the fact that it is a superlative combination when honesty is coupled with sensitivity.

However, the ex-couple does not make any countable appearances together, but to pick one, they were spotted together at the Wimbledon match that was held in late July, prior to a month of their digital break up.

Despite the abrupt split she had with the comedian, the Tewuilavine singer still praises him saying that her ex was sweet, funny, and hot.

The Saturday Night Live star was rumored to be dating Phoebe Dynevor soon after he broke up with the “I Hate U, I Love U” singer.

Pete Davison’s Relation With Bridgerton Actress Ended Shortly

The love relationship of Pete with the Bridgerton actress also marked its end quite shortly since they were in a long-distance relationship, and of course, this one does not always work for everyone. The 28-year-old actor was in New York when the actress was struggling between Manchester and London amidst her shoot for Bridgerton.

Their affair began during the early period of 2021 and lasted till August only. Lastly, “The King of Staten Island” alum was guessed to be dating the SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, who is also the famous ex-wife of the American rapper, Ye.

It was an unexpected romance that budded in 2021 and bloomed in 2022. The gossip began 8 months after the model mogul divorced the father of her children, Kanye West.

The confirmation of Pete’s romance with Kim was attained when a fan tweeted after one of the episodes of Keeping Up With Kardashians, saying that Kim looks cute to see falling in love, to which the Kardashian sister, Khloe responded with a confirmation agreeing to the former tweet that Kimberly is in love.