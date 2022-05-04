Grable was an American actress, pin-up girl, dancer, model, and vocalist born on December 18, 1916. According to the Treasury Department, between 1946 and 1947, she was the highest-paid American woman, earning more than $3 million during her career.

Betty Grable Bio, Age, Spouse, Career, Net Worth, Death, And More

Actress and dancer Betty Grable were once regarded as Hollywood’s most beautiful climber. When her daughter was young, her mother bleached her hair and gave her a new look for her to succeed in the entertainment industry.

Betty Grable Childhood & Early Life

Betty Grable‘s parents, John Conn Grable and Lillian Rose Hofmann named her Elizabeth Ruth Grable after birth. From an early age, her mother prepared her for a life in show business. She encouraged her daughter to pursue a career in the performing arts.

In 1929, at the age of 12, Betty made her acting debut in the film “Happy Days” as a chorus girl. The chorus of “Let’s Go Places” tapped her. To be eligible to perform in the choir, girls had to be at least 15 years old at the time.

For Betty to perform, even though she was only 13 years old, her mother arranged for her to have bogus identification papers made. But she was disqualified after she was caught in the act of deceit.

Betty Grable Career:

After this, he appeared in several more minor roles in various films over the decade. She was typecast in this part because she had previously played college students in many similar films.

As Glenda Crawford in the musical film ‘Down Argentine Way,’ she got her first leading part in 1940. In 1943, she starred as Sweet Rosie O’Grady in the musical film. In 1947, she starred in “Mother Wore Tights” with Dan Dailey as her co-star. This actress took on the role of a vaudeville performer’s daughter, who is ashamed of her mother’s work in show business. It was a big hit at the box office, earning over $100 million in its first year of release.

In 1950, she appeared in the film ‘Wabash Avenue’ as Ruby Summers. She appeared in a burlesque show in a Chicago club. As a result of her achievement, her husband regards her as more asset than a wife in the film.

‘How to Be Very, Very Popular,’ directed and produced by Nunnally Johnson, was her final film appearance. Despite witnessing the death of their fellow performer, two showgirls decide not to become involved in the investigation.

Husband of Betty Grable:

Grable married former child actress Jackie Coogan in 1937, and they had two children together. She had two daughters with trumpeter Harry James when she was wedded: Victoria Elizabeth and Jessica.

Her connection with Bob Remick, a dancer several years her junior, lasted until she died in 1973. Her two daughters, Victoria Elizabeth and Jessica, were born to her and her husband, Harry James.

Betty Grable’s Net worth and Salary:

Betty Grable has a net worth between $1 million and $5 million.

What was the cause of death for Betty Grable?

The 56-year-old died on July 2, 1973. Grable died in Santa Monica, California, of lung cancer at 73. In a Chicago dance hall, Betty Grable played a burlesque queen. She featured in one of her final musicals in the 1951 film, “Meet Me After the Show.” As a result of her achievement, her husband regards her as more asset than a wife in the movie.

Read More: