Mike Holmes is a well-known figure in the world of business. The Canadian businessman, builder/contractor, investor/TV personality, philanthropist, and television host is well-known for his charitable activities. His debut television series, Holmes on Homes, follows him as he saves homes from substandard repairs.

Many issues are discovered when the clean surfaces have been removed, such as structural deterioration, dangerous wiring, improper insulation, lead paint, mildew, and other contaminants. “Make It Right” means whatever it takes, even if it involves demolishing a house down to the studs. This is a pattern that he’s used repeatedly in his television appearances.

Mike Holmes Age:

Mike Holmes was born on July 25, 1989, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Mike Holmes Early Life and Education

Mike was raised by family members in Canada, where he was born and raised, and he has no children of his own. A homemaker, his mother, presents him, while his father is a businessman who works in the building industry. It’s apparent from the broad picture that he was reared as a single child who was lavished with attention. Fortunately, the majority of his requests were accomplished without difficulty.

Although Mike attended East York Collegiate Institute, he began working as a builder shortly after graduating from the institution. Because of his early training in the building industry, Holmes is currently standing at a well-known ABCD of construction.

Mike Holmes Career

Because of his natural ability and charisma, Mike was destined to be a movie star. Mike has been honing his essential skills since he was a tiny child. He started his own contracting company with 13 people when he was just 19 years old, which was a dangerous decision considering his age. With each step forward, Holmes climbed the ladder of success one step further.

Mike launched his own restoration company when he was just 21 years old, laying the groundwork for his subsequent success. Mike’s situation began to improve, albeit slowly and steadily.

In 2006, Holmes established the Holmes Foundation, which strives to encourage young people to pursue professions in the construction sector through education and outreach programs. Through its efforts, it also works to advance the rights of children.

Sherlock Holmes’s fans may be unaware that he is also a published novelist. He has been invited to appear as a guest speaker by the Canadian Safety Association, the Ontario Building Inspectors Association, and the Canadian Association of Home and Property Inspectors, among other organizations.

Is Mike Holmes married or single?

Alexandra Lorex was Mike’s first wife, and she died in a car accident. After suffering through the Great Depression of the 1990s, he lost his business and other properties.

Mike Holmes Children:

Mike Holmes is the father of three children from his first marriage to Alexandra Lorex. When it comes to the children, Mike has an easy rapport. He married his long-time fiancée, Lisa Grant, in August 2017, which was the same month his son, Mike Holmes Jr., tied the knot.

Sherry Holmes, his daughter, began working as a production assistant on the television show Holmes Inspection in 2009 when the project was still in its early stages. As a guest star on Holmes on Homes, she appeared in several reality television shows. She worked in the show’s art department till the end of the season in 2019.

Mike Holmes net worth:

According to public records, Mike Holmes is thought to be worth $30 million. He is a Canadian television personality who works as a home improvement contractor. When Mike was six years old, his father began teaching him the fundamentals of construction.

Because you have continued to read, you must already be aware of how fantastic Mike Holmes is. Aside from his acting accomplishments, Holmes has been nominated for several other awards. A contracting business with a team of 13 people was started by him when he was in his early twenties. He founded his renovation company when he was just 21 years old. During his 20-year contractual career, he owned and operated two enterprises. He has three children who have worked on the show and appeared in several parts as extras and guests.

We just ordered the EcoQube (intelligent radon detector) for a new project. It is always monitoring to provide accurate radon levels, so I am leaving this with my homeowner. Love innovation and new technology. Measures every 10 minutes. Highly recommend it👍 pic.twitter.com/qyyPuwD81w — Mike Holmes (@Make_It_Right) May 3, 2022

To her already impressive list of accolades, she was awarded the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012. She was designated patron of the Royal Canadian Regiment in 2013, both of which were added in 2013.

