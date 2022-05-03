After presenting the late-night chat program since 2015, James Corden will leave in 2023. The star of Gavin and Stacey has been living and working in Los Angeles for the past seven years, and his personal income has soared as a result of his decision.

James Corden: Net Worth, Professional Career, Age, And More

He’s a household name in the entertainment sector. He became the host of the Late Late Show after becoming a household name and attaining success in the United Kingdom. James Corden’s acting versatility is impressive. In television, film, and theater, he succeeded in a range of roles.

Quick Facts About James Corden

As of 2020, the segment had received more than 200 million views on YouTube. It was also the video with the most views on YouTube in 2016.

How Much Does James Corden Earn?

James Corden‘s salary for the Late Late Show is said to be between £4 million and £7 million, with management apparently considering raising it in an effort to keep him. His Los Angeles mansion is valued between £7.5 million and £10 million, and he reportedly sold his London home for roughly £6 million last year.

Age And Early Life Explored

On August 22, 1978, James Corden was born. Corden grew up in Hazelmere but was born in Hillingdon, London. His mother worked as a social worker, while his father was a biblical illustrator. James Corden’s artistic ability was quickly recognised. He began booking one-liners for movies like Martin Guerre by the age of 18.

Corden was a young 20-year-old who dabbled in acting and appeared in shows like Teachers, Boyz Unlimited, and Hollyoaks while pursuing his dream of being a TV reporter. As his reputation grew in the acting world, Corden began to book high-profile ads.

James Corden’s net worth and professional career

James Corden’s net wealth is believed to be £50 million due to his show host salary and production company. Fulwell 73, the company that produced a Late Late Show, earned £32.4 million in January, according to sources. According to The Sun, the company has £140 million in assets, and Corden’s portion, as one of five partners, is worth roughly £28 million.

After an incredible run, James announces that he will bid farewell to The Late Late Show in 2023. pic.twitter.com/k9KtKNmv5Q — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 28, 2022

James Corden, girlfriend, wife, and kits

For several years, Corden shared an apartment with Dominic Cooper, star of The History Boys. Thanks to Cooper’s introduction, Corden and Julia Carey met. Carey had been a long-time acquaintance of Cooper’s. In September 2012, Corden married Carey. Corden and Carey are the proud parents of three kids. Corden is a fan of the Premier League football team West Ham United.

In the 2015 New Year Honors, Corden was named an Officer of the British Empire. Corden received the award from Princess Anne on June 25, 2015 at Buckingham Palace. With his family, Corden resides in Los Angeles. He lives in London’s Belsize Park and Wargrave, Berkshire’s Templecombe House.

Interesting Facts About James Corden

He starred in the 2010 film Gulliver’s Travels as Gulliver. In 2011, he was cast in another huge film, The Three Musketeers.

In the successful play Two Guvnors, James Corden was also cast in the starring role.

It was a tremendously popular play that earned positive reviews from reviewers, and it was undoubtedly one of Corden’s career highlights.

During the COVID-19 epidemic in April 2020, Corden funded the salaries of late-night show employees who were furloughed. Corden and the NBA also launched a Feed the Children charity initiative. On January 6, 2022, Corden stated he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Read More: