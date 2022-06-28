0 SHARES Share Tweet

Giveon sang some of his best songs, including “Heartbreak Anniversary” and his most recent, “Lie Again,” from his sophomore album Give or Take on the stage of the 2022 BET Awards.

Givon began a little shakily, apparently trying to adjust his headset to hear himself. He swiftly made up for it, though, by switching to a song that featured his studio-quality voice and was off his most recent album. Givon shouted out some of his most seductive notes while spinning on a miniature stage with a live band to demonstrate why he is the voice that never tires.

2022 Bet Awards:Giveon Performs “Lie Again” Following Mic Mishap

Following the announcement of the 2022 BET Awards nominees, Lil Nas X had a separate incident with BET that he was not a part of. “Late To The Party,” a diss song LNX released in retaliation to BET.

The 27-year-old vocalist claims that now that the album is available, he can finally breathe, but he is still eagerly awaiting the reactions of the audience. For something like this album, it’s going to take a couple of listens for you to truly experience it, so it hasn’t been out long enough for people to really understand the story, he says Billboard.

Giveon’s mother, who previously appeared in his 2020 project Take Time, is the main focus of Giving or Take. Every time my mother gets to speak on a song, she is overjoyed, he claims. “At the conclusion of ‘The Beach,’ she asked, ‘Why is it difficult to get in touch with you?’

The singer claims that his mother didn’t listen to the record until it was finished. He claims, “She very definitely cried.” “She doesn’t like to text, so over the past two years, she has given me a number of voice memos, which she was unaware I was saving. She was unaware that she even appeared on the CD.”

Despite the fact that the record is now officially out, the singer hasn’t had any downtime. “You need to exit, shake hands, and observe faces. You don’t want all the effort you put into it to go unnoticed. My upcoming tour will be twice as big as my first one in terms of venues, dates, and everything else.

Giveon, who is from Long Beach, took a moment to share his favorite turn-up albums, which include Future’s I Never Liked You and Gunna’s DS4Ever. Giveon is known for his heartfelt ballads and pop-influenced melodies.

For his compilation album, the Grammy-nominated and RIAA platinum-certified musician reached the Billboard Top 200 at No. 5, marking Givon’s first top-10 position on the chart. The outstanding album peaked at No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart as well. The album sold 32,000 units and received more than 43 million listens in less than a week.

“Heartbreak Anniversary” and “Like I Want You,” two of his well-liked hits, both charted at Numbers 30 and 87 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His most recent album, Give or Take, was released on Friday (June 24), and the tour for it begins on August 16.

Read More