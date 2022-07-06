0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santana band guitarist, Carlos Augusto Santana Alves, collapsed on the stage of DTE Energy Music Theatre, currently named Pine Knob Music Theatre, during his concert.

Michael Vrionis, the musician’s manager, stepped ahead and reported that the 74-year-old Mexican crumpled on stage during his Michigan concert on Tuesday.

Carlos Santana,74 Legendary Guitarist Collapsed On Stage

The reason was stated as heat exhaustion and dehydration experienced by the senior musician amidst the show, which was then later intervened by a physician. The crowd went making woo and hoo voices until they were informed that Santana was recovered.

The 20th best guitarist according to Rolling Stone Magazine 2015, got special treatment from the medical personnel who attended to him at the night. A tweet was shared by one of the journalists attached with a picture that clicked the medical personnel checking upon the musician and following which the reporter wrote that the crowded mob was seeking prayers for Santana’s deteriorating health.

The guitarist fell backward after placing himself before the drums and reportedly his performance only covered four or five mixes and he collapsed right away.

Footage soon after the incident went viral in which Santana is waving hands to his dearest fans who are concerned for him while being on a stretcher himself. The musician tried to communicate with the crowd through his body language to assure his fans that he has already recovered enough. However, the least lucky audience couldn’t watch his live show, since the performer himself was taken away by the medical authorities, even after booking their seats.

The sudden decline of the guitarist raised a number of questions from the side of the bandmates and audiences, which resulted in huge havoc. The performer’s passing out created an uninvited disconcertion to the crew members of the show, however, the scene was soon reported to be clear when Santana regained his consciousness after a few minutes.

A number of videos taken by the reporters as well as fans were trending on social media from Tuesday evening.

Santana’s manager again explained that the 10 Grammy Award winner was taken to a nearby emergency area at McLaren Clarkston, from where he received further health care and reported that the musician is almost recovered.

However, Vrionis informed that the very next performance of Santana, which was decided to be staged on July 6, Wednesday in Burgettstown has been also postponed considering the health condition of the guitarist.

Sanatan joined the band in the year 1966 and has been a great performer ever since the multi-talented artist showcased his talents as the guitarist, the singer as well as played percussions efficiently. The legendary guitarist is the one and only original team member, who currently remains in their band nearing its sixth decade.

READ MORE: