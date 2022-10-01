Bebe Rexha Net Worth, Career, Early Life, Boyfriend!

Bebe Rexha is a musician from the United States who writes songs, performs them, and produces her music. She has penned hits for such musicians as Tinashe, Pitbull, Nick Jonas, and Selena Gomez.

All You Need To Know About Bebe Rexha Net Worth, Sources Of Income!

Bebe has worked on several projects with several famous artists, including Eminem, Rihanna, and Nicki Minaj. Since she was a little girl, she had dreamed of a career in the arts. All of Bebe’s artistic activities had the full backing of her parents.

Her career choice to focus on songwriting paid off, and she is now well recognized as a top songwriter in the industry. Also, her writing success paved the way for significant breaks in the music industry and propelled her to stardom.

Bebe Rexha has worked with such famous artists as The Chainsmokers, Pitbull, and Lil Wayne to create successful albums. The EPs, albums, and singles she has released have brought her fame.

Full Name Bleta Rexha Profession Singer, Songwriter Sources Of Income Music albums Biggest Assets Mansion in Hollywood Hills, California Residence Hollywood Hills, California, US Date Of Birth 30 August 1989 Age 33 years Gender Female Nationality American Education Tottenville High School Boyfriend Keyan Safyari (2020 -Present)

Martin Garrix (2016) Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Bebe Rexha

She and Pete Wentz were in a band together.

After an indefinite break from Fall Out Boy, bassist Pete Wentz founded the electronic duo Black Cards in July of 2010. Wentz was the band’s bassist and lyricist, while Rexha handled vocal duties. Wentz and producer Sam Hollander first heard Rexha when she was recording demos at the studio where they both worked.

Bebe Rexha is a highly sought-after songwriter.

Tinashe’s “All Hands On Deck,” Eminem’s “The Monster,” Iggy Azalea’s “Team,” and of course, “Me, Myself and I” are just a few of the hits she has written.

Beyoncé shares a quality with Mariah Carey, just like Bebe.

Both women’s voices have a coloratura (or “whistle tone”)—human singing at one’s most excellent possible pitch, typical of operatic singing.

She is an ethnic Albanian.

Bebe acknowledges how lucky she is to have been reared by two immigrants who placed a premium on the family.

Bebe told Zach Sang that she penned the song when feeling down and wanted to say to the world that music has always been there for her.

Bebe combines the sounds of Michael Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Tracy Chapman, The Cranberries, and Kanye West into a singular sound that is both booming and theatrical in scope and delivered by a voice that commands attention. Bebe creates her musical melting pot by drawing on her Albanian background and her upbringing in New York City.

Bebe Rexha Sources of Income

In 2013, she was signed to Warner, but it took another five years before her debut album, “Expectations”, was released. The album featured the top-ten singles “Meant to Be” and “I’m a Mess” and peaked at number thirteen on the Billboard 200.

Considering that the album didn’t seem to have a massive marketing campaign behind it, it’s quite an accomplishment for Rexha that the album has sold over 600,000 units in the United States as of January 2019, making it eligible for a gold plaque by the RIAA.

Bebe Rexha Net Worth

Bebe Rexha is not only a successful recording singer but also a producer and songwriter who reaps substantial royalties from songs she has written or co-written for other artists.

She did her homework and time to earn her success in the entertainment industry. This means that she has an estimated $5 million in assets.

Bebe Rexha Houses

Bebe Rexha, in 2019, spent approximately $2.1 million on a 3,580-square-foot, 3-bedroom, 2.75-bathroom property in the Hollywood Hills with “high-end features” that “indicate it was worth every penny.”

The outlet also mentioned the “oversized fireplace and magnificent ceiling beams” in the living room and the “comfy reading nook” and “two walk-in closets” in the main bedroom, which “also acts as a true getaway” for the star.

Also included is a “spa-like bathroom” complete with a “steam shower, soaking tub, and heated floors.” According to Dirt, “the entire upper floor of the residence is devoted to the sumptuous main suite.”

The house also has sleeping quarters for guests, including “two guest bedrooms, one with a terracotta tile floor, fireplace, and slightly trippy zebra-stripe black-and-white wallpaper.”

According to Dirt, the 12-acre property features “terraces for sunbathing or outdoor eating” and “an immaculate rectangular pool hidden into the lot’s corner, concealed from inquisitive neighbor’s eyes by an extra-tall hedgerow.”

If that pool is the identical one seen on Instagram, it’s easy to see why the singer couldn’t resist buying such a desirable property.

Bebe Rexha Car Collection

Following are the cars of Bebe:

Ferrari 488 Spider

Porsche Cayenne

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

Nissan Sentra

Porsche Macan

Ferrari Portofino

GMC Yukon

Lincoln Navigator

Mercedes S-Class

Mercedes GLS

Quotes By Bebe Rexha

Bebe’s quote includes, “The choreography and dancing in K-pop videos are always on point, but the songs are sometimes too bubblegum for my taste”.

Bebe Rexha Childhood & Early Life

Bebe Rexha’s full name is Bleta Rexha, and she was born on August 30, 1989, to Albanian parents in Brooklyn, New York, USA (source: Wikipedia). In Albanian, Bleta means “bumble bee.” Bebe, a play on her Albanian name, became her stage moniker.

When her dad, Flamur Rexha, was just 21 years old, he left Albania for the United States. His hometown is Debar, a city in the western Republic of Macedonia. Bukurije ‘Bukie’ Rexha was born in the United States to parents of Albanian descent from the Guntiver area of Macedonia.

Bebe remained in Brooklyn with her family for six years until she transferred across the city to Staten Island, where she enrolled in a school called “Tottenville High School.” She had a nine-year collegiate trumpet career and was proficient in piano and guitar. In subsequent years, she performed in several stage musicals. She discovered her coloratura soprano voice while singing in the high school choir.

Rexha began music in her teenage years because she desperately wanted to be a part of the mainstream. She wrote a song that was selected as the best teen songwriter and will be performed at the Grammy Day event hosted by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

Also, she defeated 700 other songwriters to take first place in the competition. Because of this, talent scout Samantha Cox suggested that she take some songwriting courses in New York.

Bebe Rexha Career

Bebe began her music career when she met Pete Wentz, the bass guitarist for Fall Out Boys. Together, they established a band called Black Cards, with Wentz providing lyrical and instrumental support. Later, each member went their separate way to pursue a solo career.

She began her solo career in 2013 when Warner Bros. signed her to their label. She started collaborating with other musicians to pen lyrics, and she now has a string of hits to her name. Songs by Nikki Williams and “Like a Champion” by Selena Gomez are included in this category.

She demonstrated her songwriting talent whenever she performed one of her hit songs. As a result of her work on “The Monster” with Eminem and Rihanna, Bebe became widely recognized inside the music business. In addition to winning a Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Performance, the song peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and number two on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts in the United States.

The song “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” was Bebe’s first solo effort, and it peaked at #22 on the US Top Heatseekers list.

“Expectations,” Bebe Rexha’s first studio album, was released by Warner Bros on June 22, 2018. The album reached the top of the charts in several countries, including the United States (where it peaked at #13), Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Must Read:- Chloe Moretz Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Bio!

Bebe Rexha Television Debut

In 2011, Rexha first appeared on television as a guest on the Big Morning Buzz Live chat show. Additionally, in 2016, she hosted the renowned MTV Europe Music Awards and coached contestants on American reality shows such as Pitch Battle, American Idol, The Voice, and Celebrity Juice.

Bebe Rexha Film Debut

Rexha’s 2019 voice part in the animated film “UglyDolla” propelled her acting career. Throughout the movie, she provided her voice for the character, Tuesday, portrayed by one of The Spy girls’ dolls.

Bebe Rexha Boyfriend

Bebe Rexha keeps her romantic life secret. She’s seen with Keyan Safari, a cinematographer and producer.

In early 2020, rumors began spreading about her and her new lover, Keyan. Quickly following that, the two became an official item. In 2016, she dated Martin Garrix, a Dutch DJ and musician.

Read More:- Dua Lipa And Trevor Noah Spotted Together! Are They Dating?