Hayley Williams Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Hayley Williams is a popular American singer-songwriter. Hayley is well-known for being the lead singer and only female member of the substitute band Paramore.

The band has aired numerous albums, has done the soundtrack for the initial Twilight film, and has had accomplishments in several countries across the globe. In 1988, Hayle was born in Mississippi and was raised by extremely religious parents.

She is identified among admirers by her bright orange hair, petite frame, and statement clothes.

She was in a relationship with ex-Paramore member Josh Farro for nearly 3 years and is presently dating Newfound Glory member – Chad Gilbert.

She was implicated in the Twitter ‘hack’ scandal 2 years ago when an image of her topless was posted on her account.

Her admirers have continued to stand by her and Paramore and on going from strength to strength, having recently released a new album.

Despite her accomplishments, the star lady has grappled with depression that resulted in her taking a break from her music career.

In an interview, Hayley professed to have suicidal thoughts and discussed her experience with generational trauma. Hayley disclosed that she went through therapy instantly after Paramore finalized its tour in 2018.

Full Name Hayley Nichole Williams Profession Singer, Songwriter, Musician, Businesswoman Sources Of Income Music albums, Business ventures Biggest Assets Mansion in Franklin, Tennessee Residence Nashville, Tennessee, US Date Of Birth 27 December 1988 Age 33 years Gender Female Nationality American Education High School in Franklin, Tennessee, US Spouse Chad Gilbert (m. 2016–2017) Wealth Type Self-made

On 27 th December 1988, she was born.

In 2017, the pair of Hayley and Chad Gilbert separated.

Over the 34 years old star has won 2 Los Premios MTV Latino America and 6 Kerrang! Reader Poll awards. Hayley also won the MTV Video Music Brazil Award.

In 2010, she was awarded a Teen Choice Award. Unsurprisingly, William has also received the shortwave NME Award and Grammy Awards.

In 2014, she received a Billboard Women in Music Title and earned the Alternative Press Music Award.

Hayley has a cross tattooed on her thigh as a sign of her Christian belief.

She was born to Joey (father) and Christie (mother).

Hayley has no siblings.

Hayley William Sources of Income

Apart from working with dissimilar brands, she is into dissimilar ventures. She introduced the online show, Kiss-Off in 2015, which carried makeup tutorials and tips. The artist believes it is a platform to link with her fans.

In 2016, she introduced Good Dye Young, a company specializing in hair dye. The company is a partnership between her and Brian O’Connor. It delivers numerous hair dye colors.

In 2020, she cooperated with Apothekeco to air a candle, and then in March 2021, she joined forces with Tea Huntress, a tea producer, to release two products, Alibi and Bloom.

A particular percentage from each sale is carried to Thistle Farms, a charity that helps women who have been through neglect, trafficking, and addiction.

In 2019, Williams put her historic home for auction. The property is in Franklin, Tennessee, and it was constructed in 1935, even though it has several modern features. The house was worth $1 million.

Instantly after her parents separated, Hayley went on to contract a 2-year record deal. She began as a songwriter for other artists but speedily attracted Atlantic Records.

The label needed to make her a solo artist, but she emphasized functioning with a band, to which the record label compelled. Josh, Zac, and Jeremy joined Hayley to form the band, Paramore.

Bands such as Fireworks and Radiohead instigated her, and the band’s name was a styled version of the term ‘Paramour,’ which transforms into a secret lover.

The group aired its initial album, All We Know is Falling, in 2005. They would air 4 more; Brand New Eyes, Riot!, Paramore, and After Laughter.

The star began generating her identity with Strangers, a song Hayley wrote and recorded. She also attained fame for her songs Airplanes and Airplanes Part II. The 2nd version had a verse from Eminem.

In 2020, she aired her first solo album, Petals for Armor, and it accepted an excellent reception from fans.

Hayley Williams Net Worth

Hayley Williams is currently the richest member of Paramore with a net worth of $14 million. However, Hayley didn’t acquire her remarkable wealth only from her accomplishment with Paramore, but she also pursued numerous other business ventures.

Hayley Williams is also a very effective and accomplished businesswoman apart from her praiseworthy musical career.

Hayley teamed up with MAC Cosmetics for a new make-up assortment and with Tea Huntress for two blends as charity work.

Hayley is one of the wealthiest female rock stars with help out of both being the frontwoman of Paramore and a profitable businesswoman.

Hayley William Houses

In 2019, Hayley Williams listed her historical home in Franklin, Tennessee – not far from where she was raised up. The 3-bedroom, 2,300-square-foot house was built in 1935, but it has many modern features.

Williams had already shown off the house on an episode of MTV’s Cribs. Hayley Williams is selling the historic home for $1 million.

Hayley William Cars

Presently, we are not having any information concerning cars owned by Hayley Williams. If during the coming period, we will get any information, we will surely update this section with valuable information.

Hayley Williams Charity Works

She is a philanthropist, and she has contributed to a number of charity events, raising money for the fund that aids the research of cancer. Hayley Williams has baked vegan cookies for the plant-based charity.

The baked goods, which Hayley described as vegan and gluten-free, are to be donated to Support + Feed – an organization spearheaded by Billie Eilish’s mom Maggie Baired.

In addition, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Invisible Children, Stand Up to Cancer, Children’s Cancer Association, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Memorial Sloan-Kettering, TJ Martell Foundation, United Service Organization among others are the few charities listed in the site which has supported by Paramore.

Biggest Milestones In Hayley Williams Net Worth

First, she has a unique voice that has a massive range. Her manner and way of performing are special as she draws insane emotions while singing and the audience cannot forget her having heard it just once.

She has never acted yet, but Hayley performed the leading song for the movie which was named ‘Twilight’. In 2015, the outstanding performer got an award as the best vocalist of the year and it was an enormous success in Hayley’s life.

Quotes By Hayley Williams

If you ever think about giving up, consider why you held on for so long – Hayley William

It is sad when friends become enemies. But what is even worse is when they become stranger – Hayley William

Support music every day because there is not day music will not be there for you! – Hayley William

Everybody live like it is the last day you will ever see – Hayley William

Hayley Williams Social Media Involvement

Hayley Williams is an active user of Instagram. On her Instagram (@yelyahwilliams) there are a total of 3.1M followers with 2 followings and 52 posts.

