Friday, September 30, 2022
Dua Lipa And Trevor Noah Spotted Together! Are They Dating?

Nancy Erin
The host of The Daily Show Trevor Noah was seen on a date with pop star Dua Lipa. They were seen kissing and hugging each other on a night out in New York City on September 28. An onlooker said of their date, “They were quietly seated away from everyone else at the restaurant.

It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.” This is Noah’s first public sighting with a new girlfriend since his breakup with Euphoria star Minka Kelly earlier this year.

Dua Lipa And Trevor Noah Dating?

Noah, who is 38 years old, and Lipa, who is 27, went to Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican restaurant in the East Village. Before going their separate ways, they kissed and hugged each other.

Both tried to be as unnoticeable as possible by wearing plain clothes and blending in with the small crowd at the trendy restaurant. People there said that the London-born singer and the man who would replace Jon Stewart seemed to be getting along well.

Dua Lipa And Trevor Noah Dating

Dua Lipa is known for her revealing and colorful stage outfits, but when she went out with Trevor, she wore a much more casual-chic look.

It looked like the date was over when the couple walked out into the street to go home. People walking by caught a glimpse of the stars.

After walking together for a while, Dua and Trevor turned and hugged each other. Trevor put his arm gently on the hitmaker’s back as she stood on her toes and wrapped her arms around his shoulders as they kissed.

They were clearly in love because after they kissed, the comedian puts his head on Dua’s shoulders and gave her a sweet hug.

Dua Lipa and Trevor don’t seem to have given any hints before that they might like each other. Both of them just broke up with people they had been with for about two years.

Dua Lipa is an English singer, songwriter, and model. She has a net worth of 35 million US dollars. She worked as a model before putting out her first album in 2017. Since then, she’s had a lot of success in pop music.

Trevor Noah is a comedian, writer, actor, and TV host who was born in Soweto, South Africa. He is best known as the host of The Daily Show, an American satirical news program on Comedy Central.

Lipa has dated people like English chef Isaac Carew, American pop rock singer Paul Klein, and model Anwar Hadid in the past few years (the younger brother of Gigi Hadid, who is dating Leonardo DiCaprio). The 27-year-old broke up with Hadid in December 2021, and this is the first time Lipa has been seen since.

On the other hand, 38-year-old Noah hasn’t had any public relationships or a very well-known private life. After the paparazzi outed Noah and Lipa, it will be interesting to see if they go public with their relationship. All of this could be exaggerated, and they could just be very close friends who like to show affection.

Trevor Noah dated actress Minka Kelly from August 2020 until May of this year, when he ended the relationship.

Someone who saw the couple on their date told the source that they “sat quietly away from everyone else at the restaurant” but “sat close together throughout the meal.” “They left together and walked, stopping for long hugs and hugs after the second kiss,” they said.

Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

