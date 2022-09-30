Trevor Noah Net Worth, Age, Career, Early Life!

Trevor Noah is the current host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, an American satirical news show.

All About Trevor Noah Net Worth, Age, Personal Life, Real Estate!

Trevor has won many awards, including a Primetime Emmy Award. Find more about Trevor Noah’s Net Worth, Age, Early Life, Career, Personal Life, Car Collection!

Full Name Trevor Noah Profession Comedian, Writer, Producer, Political Commentator, Actor, Television Host Sources Of Income TV shows Residence New York, New York, US Date Of Birth 20 February 1984 Age 38 years Gender Male Nationality South African Education Maryvale College – High School Girlfriend Dani Gabriel(2014-2015)

Jordyn Taylor (2015-2018)

Minka Kelly (2020-2022)

Dua Lipa (2022-Present) Wealth Type Self-made

Trevor Noah Net Worth

Trevor Noah is a South African actor, comedian, TV host, and radio DJ with a $100 million net worth.

Noah got his big break in America when he was hired to replace Jon Stewart as the host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.”

Before that, he was known for his stand-up comedy around the world.

Trevor Noah Early Life

Trevor Noah was born in Johannesburg, South Africa on February 20, 1984. The fact that his father, Robert, was of Swiss ancestry and his mother, Patricia Nombuyiselo Noah, was of Xhosa ancestry, made life hard for the Noah family under South Africa’s apartheid rule at the time.

By the time Trevor was born, interracial marriage had already been made illegal, so his mother had to go to jail and pay fines throughout his childhood.

Trevor Noah Career

Trevor Noah got his start in show business when he played a small part in an episode of a South African TV show called “Isidingo.” Then, he started his own radio show on YFM called “Noah’s Ark.”

Soon after that, Noah started hosting the educational show “Run The Adventure” on SABC 2. In 2007, he was the host of SABC 1’s gossip-themed talk show “The Real Goboza.”

Next, he was on a comedy show called “Trevor Noah: The Racist.”

In 2012, he appeared in the film “Mad Buddies.”Two years later, he became a regular guest on “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” late-night satirical news and talk show.

Noah has been a comedian all over his home country of South Africa, in shows and events like “The Blacks Only Comedy Show,” “Vodacom Campus Comedy Tour,” “Heavyweight Comedy Jam,” “Cape Town International Comedy Festival,” “Bafunny Bafunny,” and “Jozi Comedy Festival.”

Trevor Noah Personal Life

Trevor Noah is probably the only popular American talk show host who can speak English, Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho, Tswana, Tsonga, Afrikaans, and German. He can also speak Xhosa, Zulu, Sotho, Tswana, Tsonga, and Afrikaans.

He first came to America from South Africa under very bad circumstances. His mother had been shot in the head by her ex-husband, Ngisaveni Abel Shingange, who Noah says threatened him when he called him to talk about what he had done.

Shingange was found guilty of trying to kill Noah’s mother in 2011, since she miraculously survived the shooting.

Thank you to everyone that packed out the TD Place Arena tonight in Ottawa, Canada! What a night!🙏🏾🇨🇦🔥 #BackToAbnormalWorldTour pic.twitter.com/sTILvus0Ur — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) September 24, 2022

He has said that he hoped the incident would bring attention to the problem of domestic violence in South Africa and the response (or lack of response) from law enforcement: “My mother called the police for help with domestic violence for years, but nothing was ever done.

In South Africa, this is normal. Dockets disappeared, and cases never made it to court.”

Trevor Noah Car Collection

Trevor Noah recently spent $370,000 USD on a Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Trevor Noah also has a $200,000 USD Audi RS Q8 that he bought for himself.

Trevor Noah House

Trevor Noah lives in a luxury home that is 12,000 square feet and is in Johannesburg, South Africa. Trevor Noah bought his home for about $15 million, according to estimates.

Must Read:- Lizzo Net Worth, Age, Early Life, Career, Awards!

Trevor Noah Age

Trevor Noah came into the world on February 20, 1984. That means Trevor Noah is 38. Trevor Noah is a well-known comedian and TV host from South Africa.

Trevor Noah Real Estate

Trevor Noah made headlines when he bought a mansion in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel-Air in January 2019.

Noah is said to have paid $20 million for the mansion, which has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, 10,044 square feet, and two stories.

The mansion has a large main bedroom suite that is 2,200 square feet on its own. The property also has an infinity-edge swimming pool, a private home theatre, and a 500-gallon saltwater aquarium.

For any very important people who might come to see Noah in Bel-Air, there is an “ultra-private VIP suite” with a private entrance, among other things.

Not quite two years after buying the house above for $20.5 million, Trevor sold it for $21.5 million in September 2020.

In 2017, he spent $10,1 million on a duplex in Manhattan, which he still owns and uses as his main home when The Daily Show is filming.

Trevor bought a home in Bel-Air for $27.5 million in January 2021. In October 2021, ten months later, he put this house up for sale for $30 million.

Read More:- Katie Couric Net Worth, Early Life, Career, Relationships!