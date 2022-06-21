21.6 C
Barbie Fan Posters Turn The Leads, Margot Robbie, And Ryan Gosling Into Plastic Dolls!

Ryan Gosling and Margott Robbie are depicted as actual Barbie dolls in the upcoming Barbie film’s fan posters. The notion of a live-action Barbie film was discussed as early as 2009, according to reports. Every time, names like Diablo Cody and Amy Schumer were mentioned, along with the movie topics. In 2019, however, Robby formally announced the lead, and Gosling was later persuaded to play Barbie’s boyfriend Ken.

Margot Robbie, And Ryan Gosling Into Actual Plastic Dolls

Noah Baumbach and Oscar-nominated director Greta Gerwig co-wrote the script, which would be produced by Warner Bros., which has a track record of producing successful shows and series. Friends, GossipGirl, The Flight Attendant, The Time Traveler’s Wife, The Sandman, and Supernatural are just a handful of the shows created by Warner Bros., which also produced the first Looney Tunes cartoon Tom and Jerry Tales.

An official look at the film has been revealed, which includes a shirtless photo of Ken and another photo of Robbie. After the first official poster, Barbie began to garner notice and appeal. According to reports, the film is presently filming in England, and things are going well so far.

A digital artist named Samuel Cheve uploaded several Instagram images on his account that could have been the official poster for the much-anticipated Barbie.

The film is based on the transformation of real people into dolls. Separate packaging for each Barbie and Ken doll have already been manufactured, and the image is becoming increasingly zealous. Because the public has never seen a male doll before, the film will cause a paradigm shift in some perceptions.

The dolls are really representations of Robbie and Gosling’s appearances in the film. Barbie, as always, looks stunning in pink, while Ken is set to stun with six-pack abs, a tanned body, and blonde hair. Ken’s outfit is the most anticipated among the film’s other protagonists. The role will be a historical move, as it will be the first time in history that a man is transformed into a doll.

The irony is that the two objectively appealing leads have the potential to transform beauty standards and notions.

With Ferrell, Cera, and Mckinnon in the cast, the film is believed to be a comedy. Looking back, the scriptwriters have a long track record of success, which entices the public to view Baumbach and Gerwig’s individual work. The public is anticipating the release of Barbie, which is set for July 21, 2023, and the opportunity to witness the new Barbie universe.

