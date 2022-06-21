0 SHARES Share Tweet

American professional wrestling referee Timothy Rhys White, better known as Tim White, began his career in 1985 as a part-time referee. He was also André the Giant’s helper at the time. Producer for the Smackdown brand for WWE (World Wide Wrestling Entertainment).

After André the Giant’s death, White transitioned into a full-time referee role with the WWE and began appearing on the company’s television broadcasts. In 2002, he injured his shoulder while officiating a game; two years later, in 2004, he reinjured it, ending his refereeing career. He worked as a backstage official and talent agent for the organization up until 2009. Even though he’s no longer a referee, he’s made a number of wonderful friends because of his generosity.

Tim White WWE Released Him In 2009 After 24 Years Of Service

He worked for WWE for more than 20 years and was released in 2009, ending his 24-year career with the company. In the HBO documentary André the Giant, White has appeared in numerous interviews. He was even included on WWE‘s Most Wanted Treasures in June 2021. After a long illness, White passed away on June 19th, 2022, at the age of 68.

WWE issued a statement shortly after the news broke about the loss of their long-time referee. This official, who had worked for the company for more than two decades, was mourned in a statement made by the corporation. Finally, they expressed their profound condolences to White’s family, friends, and fans.

Like the other contenders, he has amassed a sizable fan base over the course of his lengthy professional career. Wrestling’s biggest performers have paid their respects and shown their heartfelt admiration for him in their letters of condolence.

Tim White Unexpected Death Mourned Wrestling Community!!

This wonderful man’s passing has been mourned throughout the professional wrestling community. This loss has been lamented by a plethora of stars, including Big E, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and countless others. For the 1998 Hell in a Cell encounter between Mankind and the Undertaker, White served as the referee.

Another referee, Dave Hebner, passed away lately, in addition to Tim White. As a result of these fatalities, pro wrestling has been rocked. Hebner was the referee for the WrestleMania III match between Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat. He passed away at the age of 73.

In 1988, Hebner and his brother shared a unique encounter, which WWE has captured on tape. They’ve even been a part of many of WWE’s most famous moments. Those who worked with Tim White and Dave Hebner will always remember them as some of the company’s most kind-hearted individuals.