Summer movie season is in full gear, with a slew of blockbusters filling theatres throughout the country. The box office has been dominated by tentpole blockbusters such as Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion in recent weeks, but a new animated film was predicted to soar to the top this weekend.

Dinosaurs Devour Lightyear With $68 Million On Weekend

Lightyear is the first Pixar picture to be released in theatres since Onward, and it reimagines the iconic Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear. Lightyear missed its initial predictions of a $70 million to $80 million opening weekend, grossing an estimated $51 million.

the first appearance Despite a nearly 60% dip in the dinosaur film’s second week, Pixar’s Lightyear has failed to dethrone Jurassic World: Dominion. With Dominion having opened big last week, the 60 percent collapse sounds more catastrophic than it is. It has now amassed approximately $250 million in revenue, with 58 million dollars coming from this past weekend. Lightyear made $51 million (but not more), making it a rather disappointing return to theatres for the once-unstoppable animation studio, whose past few films were streamed directly on Disney+.

The second weekend of Jurassic World: Dominion suffocated the Toy Story spin-off, grossing more than $58 million to reclaim the top spot at the domestic box office. Dominion is approaching $250 million domestically, and its global total has surpassed $600 million, but it still has a long way to go to beat Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s $1.3 billion in 2018. Dominion has ascended to #4 on the list of the year’s highest-grossing domestic pictures, trailing only The Batman, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Following Lightyear comes Top Gun: Maverick, which came in third with $44 million (for a total of $466 million). That’s a whopping $40 million more than Doctor Strange: The Animated Series. In The Multiverse Of Madness, which barely made $4 million (and is now at $405 million), and The Bob’s Burgers Movie, which is in fifth place (at $29 million after four weeks). As a result, there isn’t much else fascinating going on in the box office charts, with the exception of Everything Everywhere All At Once, which is still holding on despite being accessible to rent on digital platforms (it’s been on the charts for 13 weeks and has earned $64 million). With barely $198,000, Jim Archer’s Brian And Charles made it into the top ten, which, no offense to Jim Archer, says more about every other film on the charts than it does about Brian And Charles.

According to figures from consultancy Artisan Gateway, the dinosaur franchise film made $23.3 million (RMB156 million) in China between Friday and Sunday, giving it a healthy cumulative score of $92.4 million after 10 days in theatres.

The film’s performance was down significantly from its opening weekend, but competition from the new Chinese youth drama “One Week Friends” was lower than expected.

“One Week Friends,” which was only released on Saturday, grossed $5.8 million (RMB38.9 million) in its first two days in Chinese theatres.

