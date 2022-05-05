Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler made their affair official on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala, and they didn’t hold back when it came to flaunting their emotions. The model wore an Alexander McQueen silver gown when she arrived at the star-studded event. However, the “Elvis” star looked suave in a black suit reminiscent of Elvis Presley’s. The two kissed on the top of a stairwell at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where they had each arrived separately.

Kaia Gerber-Austin Butler Red Carpet Debut At Met Gala 2022

They appeared in a series of photographs holding each other close on the Met Gala carpet in a golden Alexander McQueen gown, and Austin Butler wore Prada. Even though they were photographed together as recently as late 2021 after attending a yoga class and landing at Los Angeles International Airport,

Seeing this on the red carpet is enough to make us fall head over heels in love with the actor.

At the Met Gala in New York City on May 2, Austin Butler and his girlfriend Kaia Gerber walked the red carpet and smiled for pictures with the cameras. Even though the two walked the red carpet separately, they posed for a shot at the top of the Metropolitan Museum’s renowned stairwells, where the annual Met Gala is held each year. All of the looks from the red carpet are available right here.)

Butler was joined on the red carpet by his co-stars Olivia DeJonge and Priscilla Presley, who will appear in the Baz Luhrman-directed movie Elvis in 2022. Chris Butler will portray the late music great in the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, premiere in June.

Given that their costumes for the In America: An Anthology of Fashion theme were not synchronized, it is easier to see why Butler and Gerber only had a brief red carpet rendezvous.

On the other side, Gerber went for an all-gold look, while Butler went for a monochromatic look. She wore a shimmering silver gown and arranged her hair in a romantic updo for the occasion.

According to reports, Butler and Gerber attended the same yoga class for the first time in December of 2021. After a few days, they were photographed boarding a shared cab at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). When they were seen making out in a Los Angeles Erewhon Market in January, it looked like they had confirmed their romance. The pre-Oscars party hosted by W Magazine was the couple’s next date night in March.

Given that Gerber is infamous for keeping her personal life private, there is no way to tell if the two are still seeing each other at this time. When asked about her personal life in an interview with i-D, Gerber stated that she had a “perfect relationship.” “The rest of the world must be shut down. Only those who have access to the connection are knowledgeable about anything. You must express yourself more emphatically because the audience is so receptive.”

Gerber had previously been involved with Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi, while Butler had previously been involved with High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens before beginning their relationship.\

Read More: