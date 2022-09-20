Ashley Greene And Paul Khoury Welcomes New Baby Girl!

The “Twilight” actress Ashley Greene, who is 35 years old, and her husband, Paul Khoury, had their first child, a girl, on Friday.

“And all of a sudden, everything changed. Everything else disappeared the moment you came into our world. No other thing mattered.

The love that surrounds us can’t be put into words; it can only be felt in the deepest ways. We love you a lot, little girl.

Ashley Greene Welcomes First Baby With Husband Paul Khoury

Welcome to our world,” the actress wrote Monday on Instagram.

At the end of her post, she wrote that their daughter’s name is Kingsley Rainn Khoury.

Her husband shared the same photo and caption on his own Instagram page.

In March, Greene showed off her baby bump in an Instagram post about how much she loved Khoury.

She wrote in the caption of a black-and-white photo of the 33-year-old Australian TV personality holding an ultrasound shot, “I love you more than I’ve ever loved anything, and my heart keeps growing to love you even more.”

“I can’t wait to see you share your light, love, and passion with our baby,” the star, who was pregnant at the time, wrote next.

As for Khoury, the poker commentator said that his wife had given him “the best gift in the world.”

He wrote, “It’s so amazing to me that love can make life. I’ve never loved you more, and I’m so excited for this next part of our lives.”

Khoury went on to tell his Instagram followers in April that the couple, who got married in July 2018, was “f–king psyched” to become parents.

She posted a picture of her growing belly on Instagram at the time and wrote, “A stretchy LBD is my best friend.”

The star of “One Shot,” who had not yet revealed that she was expecting a child, stated to People that she and Khoury “absolutely” desired to begin a family of their own.

In February, she expressed her belief that “It’s going to happen,” stating that she and her husband shared the same sentiment.

“Believe me when I say that both of our parents are dropping hints, and they’re telling us things like, “OK, we’re ready.” You and your spouse have been married for a number of years now.”

Greene said that while her life often moved at “hyper-speed,” she was ready to slow down and “find that moment.”



Ashley Greene is a well-known model and actress, but she is most well-known for her performance as a vampire in the film series The Twilight Saga, in which she played the lead character of Alice Cullen. In these films, she is portrayed as a vampire.

There is no question that she has become famous and recognized all over the world as a result of the extraordinary performances that she has delivered in films such as “Skateland,” “Summer Blood,” “The Apparition,” “A Warrior’s Heart,” “Wish I Was Here,” and “In Dubious Battle.”

They have not uploaded any images of the baby Khoury to any of their social media accounts as of this moment. Let us, in the meantime, pray for her health and happiness, as well as the happiness of her family.

Greene and Paul Khoury became husband and wife in July of 2018 in the city of San Jose, California.

A reliable source stated at the time that “the ceremony was magnificent,” and went on to say that the pair devised an original method to determine who would go first when reading their vows to one another.

According to an insider, Paul and Ashley decided who would say their vows first during the ceremony by taking turns playing a game called rock-paper-scissors. “In the end, Ashley “lost,” and she was the one to go first.”

