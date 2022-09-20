14.6 C
Oacoma
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
EconomynewsAshley Greene And Paul Khoury Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Economynews

Ashley Greene And Paul Khoury Welcomes New Baby Girl!

Rachel Olivia
By Rachel Olivia

-

11
0

The “Twilight” actress Ashley Greene, who is 35 years old, and her husband, Paul Khoury, had their first child, a girl, on Friday.

“And all of a sudden, everything changed. Everything else disappeared the moment you came into our world. No other thing mattered.

The love that surrounds us can’t be put into words; it can only be felt in the deepest ways. We love you a lot, little girl.

Ashley Greene Welcomes First Baby With Husband Paul Khoury

Welcome to our world,” the actress wrote Monday on Instagram.
At the end of her post, she wrote that their daughter’s name is Kingsley Rainn Khoury.

Her husband shared the same photo and caption on his own Instagram page.
In March, Greene showed off her baby bump in an Instagram post about how much she loved Khoury.

Ashley Greene And Paul Khoury Welcomes New Baby Girl!

She wrote in the caption of a black-and-white photo of the 33-year-old Australian TV personality holding an ultrasound shot, “I love you more than I’ve ever loved anything, and my heart keeps growing to love you even more.”

“I can’t wait to see you share your light, love, and passion with our baby,” the star, who was pregnant at the time, wrote next.

As for Khoury, the poker commentator said that his wife had given him “the best gift in the world.”

Ashley Greene Welcomes First Baby With Husband Paul Khoury

He wrote, “It’s so amazing to me that love can make life. I’ve never loved you more, and I’m so excited for this next part of our lives.”
Khoury went on to tell his Instagram followers in April that the couple, who got married in July 2018, was “f–king psyched” to become parents.
She posted a picture of her growing belly on Instagram at the time and wrote, “A stretchy LBD is my best friend.”

ALSO CHECK Gisele Bundchen Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Family, Career!

The star of “One Shot,” who had not yet revealed that she was expecting a child, stated to People that she and Khoury “absolutely” desired to begin a family of their own.
In February, she expressed her belief that “It’s going to happen,” stating that she and her husband shared the same sentiment.

“Believe me when I say that both of our parents are dropping hints, and they’re telling us things like, “OK, we’re ready.” You and your spouse have been married for a number of years now.”

Greene said that while her life often moved at “hyper-speed,” she was ready to slow down and “find that moment.”


Ashley Greene is a well-known model and actress, but she is most well-known for her performance as a vampire in the film series The Twilight Saga, in which she played the lead character of Alice Cullen. In these films, she is portrayed as a vampire.

There is no question that she has become famous and recognized all over the world as a result of the extraordinary performances that she has delivered in films such as “Skateland,” “Summer Blood,” “The Apparition,” “A Warrior’s Heart,” “Wish I Was Here,” and “In Dubious Battle.”

They have not uploaded any images of the baby Khoury to any of their social media accounts as of this moment. Let us, in the meantime, pray for her health and happiness, as well as the happiness of her family.

Greene and Paul Khoury became husband and wife in July of 2018 in the city of San Jose, California.

A reliable source stated at the time that “the ceremony was magnificent,” and went on to say that the pair devised an original method to determine who would go first when reading their vows to one another.

According to an insider, Paul and Ashley decided who would say their vows first during the ceremony by taking turns playing a game called rock-paper-scissors. “In the end, Ashley “lost,” and she was the one to go first.”

Read More:

Previous articlePaul Wesley And His Wife Ines de Ramon Splits After 3 Year Of Marriage
Next articleAll About Yo Gotti Net Worth, Age, Career, Sources Of Income! 
Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia
With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Net Worth

All About Yo Gotti Net Worth, Age, Career, Sources Of Income! 

Yo Gotti is one of the most extraordinary personalities to have achieved a lot in his life. He is...
Top News

Paul Wesley And His Wife Ines de Ramon Splits After 3 Year Of Marriage

Single life is coming back to Paul Wesley. The 40-year-old star of "The Vampire Diaries" said that he and...
Net Worth

All About Jay Sean Net Worth, Age, Career, Sources Of Income!

Jay Sean is one of the most famous English singers and songwriters. He is a famous producer who has...
Net Worth

Willie Nelson Net Worth, Age, Career, Early Life, Car Collection!

The sky was clear. When Willie Nelson performed at Farm Aid III in Nebraska 35 years ago, the fans...
Top News

Meghan Markle Wipes Away Tear At Queen’s Funeral

During the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle had a moment of profound sadness. At the conclusion of...
Net Worth

Gisele Bundchen Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Family, Career!

Gisele Bundchen, often considered the world's highest-paid model, generates substantial income through her endorsement deals with more than twenty...

Must read

news

Travis Scott’s Performance With Future Stuns Rolling Loud Fans!

Jacques Bermon Webster, better known by his stage name...
news

Ricky Martin Returns To Stage After Headline Making Week!!

Ricky Martin, the Puerto Rican singer has been in...
news

Henry Cavill To Make Superman Related Announcement! Net Worth, Wife, Bio & More

The fact that Henry Cavill is going to play...
news

Angelina Jolie Wins Battle Against Brad Pitt Over French Winery

Angelina Jolie recently won a legal battle against her...
news

Johnny Depp Files To Appeal $2 Million Verdict In Amber Heard’s Favor From Defamation Countersuit

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are not yet done...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

news

Walt Would Truly Hate The Changes Made At Disney World!

The theme park has big plans to add something...
Tyler James -
news

Legendary Investor Julian Robertson Passed Away!

When Julian Robertson questioned the prices being paid for...
Tyler James -
news

Bobby Flay Opens Up About Girlfriend Christina Perez!

Bobby Flay loves his girlfriend a lot. ET's Rachel...
Rachel Olivia -
news

Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty, Might Face 5 years In Prison

On August 26, 2019, Fetty Wap will perform at...
Rachel Olivia -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Birdman Net Worth, Early Life, Source Of Income, Career!

Net Worth 0
There is absolutely no one who doesn’t like or...

Meghan Markle Wipes Away Tear At Queen’s Funeral

Top News 0
During the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle...

Alan Alda Net Worth, Age, Career, Sources Of Income!

Net Worth 0
Alan Alda has been a part of the film...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun