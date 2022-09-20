14.6 C
Oacoma
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Top NewsMeghan Markle Wipes Away Tear At Queen's Funeral
Top News

Meghan Markle Wipes Away Tear At Queen’s Funeral

Nancy Erin
By Nancy Erin

-

6
0

During the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle had a moment of profound sadness. At the conclusion of the memorial ceremony held in honor of the Queen at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, the Duchess of Sussex, who is 41 years old, was spotted wiping away a tear. Her husband, Prince Harry, and other members of the royal family were in attendance at the funeral with her.

Meghan Markle Breakdown, Wipe Tears Away At Queen’s Funeral

Before the casket of the deceased king was moved to Wellington Arch in Hyde Park, a series of emotionally charged scenes played out in front of Westminster Abbey. After that, it was taken to the St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, which will serve as the queen’s last resting place.

Meghan, along with Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, stood outside Westminster Abbey as King Charles III, Prince William, and Prince Harry joined the procession behind the Queen’s coffin. The two oldest children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were also there at the party.

Meghan Markle Wipes Away Tear At Queen's Funeral

At one point, when Meghan stood behind George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Camilla, 75, Charlotte turned around and caught the gaze of Meghan, who glanced down at the little royal and smiled sweetly at her. Meghan Markle was standing behind George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Camilla, 75.

Later on, while the casket was being loaded into the hearse following the procession to Wellington Arch, Meghan, 36, was pictured standing close to Harry, with tears in her eyes.

On Monday, Meghan gave Queen Elizabeth a particular homage by wearing a pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings that had been gifted to her by the late monarch.

During the burial rites that took place a week ago, she recalled her mother-in-grandmother law in exactly the same way. On Wednesday, she wore the earrings during the procession of the Queen’s casket from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The procession was held in honor of the late Queen.

In recognition of Meghan Markle and Harry’s first public appearance together in 2018, the Queen gave Meghan a pair of exquisite stud earrings. Throughout the years, the Queen has frequently loaned and given jewelry to her female relations.

The Queen had been lying in state at Westminster Hall since the previous Wednesday. On Monday morning, Meghan arrived at Westminster Abbey in a car with Harry, who had joined King Charles, 73, and other members of the royal family in a procession to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall. The Queen had been lying in state there since the previous Wednesday.

At the beginning of this month, Harry and Meghan Markle left their home in California to participate in a number of charitable activities around Europe. Harry just celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday.

They were scheduled to make an appearance at the WellChild Awards in London, but just before the death of Queen Elizabeth, Harry traveled to Scotland to be with his family.

Meghan Markle Breakdown, Wipe Tears Away At Queen's Funeral

On September 10, Meghan and Harry joined William and Kate, both 40, at Windsor Castle to observe tributes to the late Queen and meet well-wishers. William and Kate also attended the event.

MUST CHECK: Gisele Bundchen Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Family, Career!

According to a source close to the royal family who spoke to People at the time, Prince William saw the excursion to be “a vital display of togetherness at an extraordinarily painful time for the family.” He invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate for the occasion.

Previous articleGisele Bundchen Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Family, Career!
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Net Worth

Gisele Bundchen Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Family, Career!

Gisele Bundchen, often considered the world's highest-paid model, generates substantial income through her endorsement deals with more than twenty...
Net Worth

Alan Alda Net Worth, Age, Career, Sources Of Income!

Alan Alda has been a part of the film and television industries as an actor, producer, comedian, screenwriter, and...
Net Worth

Jennifer Coolidge Net Worth, Age, Career, Sources Of Income!

In her native United States, Jennifer Audrey Coolidge is known by her stage name, Jennifer Coolidge. Most people recognize...
Net Worth

Valencia Prime Net Worth, Cause Of Death, Age, Career!

Valencia Prime, a well-known drag queen, reportedly passed away while performing on stage in Philadelphia due to atherosclerotic cardiovascular...
Anime

Chainsaw Man Anime Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot!

This would be one of the most hilarious and stupendous Japanese manga series which would be streaming on October...
Net Worth

Mike Evans Net Worth, Age, Career, Early Life, Sources Of Income!

Following his latest altercation with a Saints cornerback on Sunday, Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans isn't concerned about receiving a...

Must read

Top News

Diverxin Probiotic 40++ Reviews – A Probiotic Support For Safe Gut Health!

Hey! Are you looking for an effective supplement for...
Top News

Saweetie Reveals That She Struggles With Mental Health Due To Work Schedule

As of the year 2021, Saweetie has not lost...
Top News

Queen Elizabeth II, The Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Died At Age Of 96!

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96....
Top News

Who Is Horacio Pagani? Net Worth, Wife, Age, And More!

Horacio Pagani, an Argentine-Italian businessperson, and technologist were born...
Top News

Christian Bale Reveals The Kate Bush Kate Bush’s Music Almost Became A Part Of The MCU!!

The well-known British singer and songwriter Kate Bush is...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Top News

During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral, Prince Edward Weeps!

A day filled with a wide range of emotions...
Tyler James -
Top News

Guests Including World Leaders For Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral!

The royal funeral for Queen Elizabeth lasted an hour...
Rachel Olivia -
Top News

Kris Jenner Stoles A Bag From Her Daughter Kim Kardashian!

Kim Kardashian is an American social media personality and...
Nancy Erin -
Top News

Todd & Julie Chrisley Sentence Date Gets Extended!

After being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion,...
Nancy Erin -

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Alan Alda Net Worth, Age, Career, Sources Of Income!

Net Worth 0
Alan Alda has been a part of the film...

Gisele Bundchen Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Family, Career!

Net Worth 0
Gisele Bundchen, often considered the world's highest-paid model, generates...

Valencia Prime Net Worth, Cause Of Death, Age, Career!

Net Worth 0
Valencia Prime, a well-known drag queen, reportedly passed away...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun