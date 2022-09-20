During the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle had a moment of profound sadness. At the conclusion of the memorial ceremony held in honor of the Queen at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, the Duchess of Sussex, who is 41 years old, was spotted wiping away a tear. Her husband, Prince Harry, and other members of the royal family were in attendance at the funeral with her.

Meghan Markle Breakdown, Wipe Tears Away At Queen’s Funeral

Before the casket of the deceased king was moved to Wellington Arch in Hyde Park, a series of emotionally charged scenes played out in front of Westminster Abbey. After that, it was taken to the St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, which will serve as the queen’s last resting place.

Meghan, along with Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, stood outside Westminster Abbey as King Charles III, Prince William, and Prince Harry joined the procession behind the Queen’s coffin. The two oldest children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were also there at the party.

At one point, when Meghan stood behind George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Camilla, 75, Charlotte turned around and caught the gaze of Meghan, who glanced down at the little royal and smiled sweetly at her. Meghan Markle was standing behind George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Camilla, 75.

Later on, while the casket was being loaded into the hearse following the procession to Wellington Arch, Meghan, 36, was pictured standing close to Harry, with tears in her eyes.

On Monday, Meghan gave Queen Elizabeth a particular homage by wearing a pair of pearl and diamond drop earrings that had been gifted to her by the late monarch.

During the burial rites that took place a week ago, she recalled her mother-in-grandmother law in exactly the same way. On Wednesday, she wore the earrings during the procession of the Queen’s casket from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall. The procession was held in honor of the late Queen.

The funeral of Her Majesty The Queen.



⚫️ https://t.co/ZR2CzDe8RO pic.twitter.com/mcYyxYChXu — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

In recognition of Meghan Markle and Harry’s first public appearance together in 2018, the Queen gave Meghan a pair of exquisite stud earrings. Throughout the years, the Queen has frequently loaned and given jewelry to her female relations.

The Queen had been lying in state at Westminster Hall since the previous Wednesday. On Monday morning, Meghan arrived at Westminster Abbey in a car with Harry, who had joined King Charles, 73, and other members of the royal family in a procession to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall. The Queen had been lying in state there since the previous Wednesday.

At the beginning of this month, Harry and Meghan Markle left their home in California to participate in a number of charitable activities around Europe. Harry just celebrated his 38th birthday on Thursday.

They were scheduled to make an appearance at the WellChild Awards in London, but just before the death of Queen Elizabeth, Harry traveled to Scotland to be with his family.

On September 10, Meghan and Harry joined William and Kate, both 40, at Windsor Castle to observe tributes to the late Queen and meet well-wishers. William and Kate also attended the event.

MUST CHECK: Gisele Bundchen Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Family, Career!

According to a source close to the royal family who spoke to People at the time, Prince William saw the excursion to be “a vital display of togetherness at an extraordinarily painful time for the family.” He invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate for the occasion.