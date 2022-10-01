Arthur Miller Net Worth, Relationships, Age, Bio!

Arthur Asher Miller was a playwright, essayist, and screenwriter in the American theatre of the 20th century.

All My Sons, Death of a Salesman, The Crucible, and A View from the Bridge are among his most popular works.

He created various screenplays, but his work on The Misfits was most notable.

Full Name Arthur Asher Miller Profession Playwright, Essayist, Screenwriter Sources Of Income Writing career Residence New York, New York, US Date Of Birth 17 October 1915 Age 89 years Gender Male Nationality American Education University of Michigan,

Abraham Lincoln High School Children Rebecca Miller, Robert A. Miller, Jane Ellen Miller, Daniel Miller Spouse Inge Morath (m. 1962–2002),

Marilyn Monroe (m. 1956–1961),

Mary Grace Slattery (m. 1940–1956) Wealth Type Self-made

Arthur Miller Net Worth

At his death, Arthur Miller is thought to have had a net worth of $10 million. People think that Arthur Miller is one of the best American playwrights of the 20th century.

Some of his best-known plays are “All My Sons,” “The Crucible,” and “Death of a Salesman,” which won the Pulitzer Prize. His work as an essayist, playwright, actor, screenwriter, and voice actor brings in most of his money.

Arthur Miller went to college at the University of Michigan before moving back to the East Coast to write plays for the stage.

Death of a Salesman, which opened on Broadway in 1949 and won the Pulitzer Prize and several Tony Awards, brought him a lot of attention. His next book, The Crucible, which won an award, showed how he would not work with the House Un-American Activities Committee.

Miller’s troubled marriage to Marilyn Monroe, a Hollywood sex icon, had an effect on his public life. In 2005, the playwright died at the age of 89. He or she left behind a body of work that is still being performed around the world and turned into movies.

Arthur Miller Early Life & Childhood

Miller was born in Harlem, New York, on October 17, 1915, to a Polish and Jewish family that had moved there from Poland. His father, Isidore, ran a successful business making coats, and his mother, Augusta, taught school and read a lot of books.

During the 1929 Wall Street Crash, the wealthy Miller family lost almost everything and had to move from Manhattan to Flatbush, Brooklyn. Miller took on a few odd jobs after high school to save up enough money to go to the University of Michigan.

During college, he wrote for the student newspaper and finished his first play, No Villain, for which he won the Avery Hopwood Award. He also learned from Kenneth Rowe, a professor, and playwright. Miller went back to the East because Rowe’s way of doing things made him want to start writing plays.

Arthur Miller Career

Miller’s career didn’t start out well. The Man Who Had All the Luck, his first show on Broadway in 1944, was the exact opposite of its name. It closed after only four performances and got a lot of bad reviews.

Focus, Miller’s book about anti-Semitism, came out a year later. Miller’s next play, “All My Sons,” was a huge success in 1947. It ran for almost a year on Broadway and won Miller his first Tony Award for Best Author.

Miller wrote the first act of Death of a Salesman in less than a day in a small studio he built in Roxbury, Connecticut. The play, which was directed by Elia Kazan and opened at the Morosco Theatre on February 10, 1949, quickly became a favorite among fans.

Willy Loman, an old salesman in Brooklyn whose job is going downhill, finds out that the values he has worked so hard to uphold have been his downfall.

In his 1949 review of the play for the New York Times, Brooks Atkinson said this about Willy Loman: “In his early sixties, he knows his business as well as he ever has.”

But small things have become important. The bounce in his step, the smile on his face, and the heartiness in his personality are all gone. He’s done now. His life’s ghost has finally found him. As Mr. Miller says, dust really does turn back into dust. “All of a sudden, there is nothing.”

For his play Salesman, Miller won the Pulitzer Prize, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award, and the Tony Award for Best Play. (In fact, the work won all six Tony Awards for which it was nominated, including Best Direction and Best Author.)

Arthur Miller Marriage To Marilyn Monroe

Miller got a divorce from his first wife, Mary Slattery, in 1956. He had two children with her, Jane Ellen and Robert. Miller got married to actress and Hollywood sex icon Marilyn Monroe less than a month after meeting her at a party in Hollywood in 1951.

At the time, Monroe was seeing Kazan, who had directed All My Sons and Death of a Salesman, both by Arthur Miller.

When Kazan asked Miller to hang out with Marilyn Monroe while he was seeing another actress, the two became friends and then fell in love.

The author Norman Mailer said that their marriage brought together “the Great American Brain” and “the Great American Body.”

Miller’s marriage to the famous Marilyn Monroe put the playwright in the spotlight. When he and Marilyn Monroe got married, he told the press that Monroe would quit acting to focus on her “full-time job” as his wife.

McCarthyism and “The Crucible”

Later that year, the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) refused to renew Miller’s passport and called him to testify in front of the committee.

The committee thought that Miller was investigated in part because of his Tony Award-winning play The Crucible, which was a dramatization of the Salem witch trials of 1692 and an allegory for McCarthyism.

Miller was charged with contempt of Congress because he refused to do what the committee asked him to do, which was to “out” people who were doing certain political things.

In 1957, Brooks Atkinson wrote about Miller’s opposition to HUAC: “He refused to be an informant. He wouldn’t let the government take charge of his private conscience. Because of this, he was found to be in disobedience to Congress. That shows what kind of person wrote these high-minded plays.”

