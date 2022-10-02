Adrien Brody Net Worth, Age, Sources Of Income!

Adrien Nicholas Brody is an actor and producer from the United States.

After portraying Wadysaw Szpilman in Roman Polanski’s The Pianist, for which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor at age 29, he garnered global attention and acclaim.

Adrien Brody Net Worth

American actor and movie producer Adrien Brody has a net worth of $10 million. Brody first became known for his role in “The Pianist” in 2002, for which he won an Oscar for Best Actor at age 29.

This made him the youngest actor to win an Oscar in that category, a record he has held since 2003 and is still holding as of this writing.

Even though he was known and praised all over the world by the time he was 29, he is the only American actor to win the French César Award.

Full Name Adrien Nicholas Brody Profession Actor, Producer Sources Of Income Acting career Residence New York, New York, US Date Of Birth 14 April 1973 Age 49 years Gender Male Nationality American Education City University of New York Girlfriend Elsa Pataky (2019-2021)

Georgina Chapman (2021-Present) Wealth Type Self-made

Adrien Brody Early Life

Adrien Brody was born in Woodhaven, Queens, New York City, on April 14, 1973. His parents were a photographer named Sylvia Plachy and a retired history professor and painter named Elliot Brody.

As a child, Brody used the name “The Amazing Adrien” to put on magic shows at the birthday parties of his friends.

He went to Joseph Pulitzer Middle School and then to Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music and Performing Arts, where he took acting classes.

Brody went to Long Lake Camp for the Arts, which is in the Adirondacks in upstate New York, for summer camp. He went to Stony Brook University for a semester before switching to Queens College.

Adrien Brody Career

He started acting when he was 13. At that age, he was in a play off-Broadway and a movie on PBS. He was in the movie “Bullet” with Tupac Shakur and Mickey Rourke in 1996. When he was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for his role in the 1998 movie “Restaurant,” he was almost a big star.

Early in his career, Brody had a hard time making a name for himself. He got parts in smaller movies that got good reviews but didn’t put him in the public eye.

His roles in “The Thin Red Line” (1998) and “Summer of Sam” (1999) earned him praise from critics, but it wasn’t until he played Polish Jew Wladyslaw Szpilman in “The Pianist” (2002, directed by Roman Polanski) that he became a star. For months, he cut himself off from society to prepare for the role.

He gave up his apartment and car, broke up with his girlfriend, lost 30 pounds, dropping from 6’1″ to 130 lbs, and worked hard to learn how to play Chopin on the piano. Brody won the Oscar for Best Actor for his part.

At age 29, he was the youngest actor to win the award, and he is still the only one to have done so before turning 30. For his role, Brody also won a Cesar award.

In 2003, he made his first TV appearance in the United States. It was on “Saturday Night Live,” where he gave a controversial introduction for Jamaican reggae musician Sean Paul while wearing fake dreadlocks and speaking with a fake Jamaican accent.

The appearance was not okayed by the show’s creator, Lorne Michaels, so he kicked off the show. Later that year, he was tricked by host Ashton Kutcher on NBC’s “The Today Show” and on MTV‘s “Punk’d.”

After “The Pianist” brought Adrien fame and success, he played Steven Schochet, an aspiring ventriloquist who wants to find love, in “Dummy.” Alan Semok, an actor and ventriloquist, taught him how to do ventriloquism and work with puppets so he could play the part.

In the next movie, “The Village” by M. Night Shyamalan, he played Noah Percy, who was mentally ill. In “The Jacket,” Brody played a war veteran named Jack Stars who was traumatized by his experiences. In 2005, Brody was in Jack Driscoll’s remake of “King Kong.”

The movie was well-reviewed and made $550 million worldwide at the box office. Next, he worked with Wes Anderson on “The Darjeeling Limited,” where he played Peter Whitman, who was about to become a father. In “Hollywoodland” that same year, he played a detective.

Brody wanted to play The Joker in the 2008 movie “The Dark Knight,” but Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. decided that Heath Ledger would be a better choice.

Around the same time, Brody was in talks with Paramount to play Spock in J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek XI,” but Zachary Quinto got the part instead.

In 2009, he was in the movie “Splice,” and the next year, he was Royce in the movie “Predators.” In 2011, he played Salvador Dali in “Midnight in Paris” by Woody Allen.

In 2014, he worked with Wes Anderson again. This time, he played Dmitri in “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” which won an Oscar. Brody was nominated for an Emmy as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie for his role in the History Channel miniseries “Houdini.”

In the same year, he was cast as the main character in the movie “Emperor.” Brody net was in the 2015 movie “Dragon Blade,” which did well in China. Then, in the fourth season of “Peaky Blinders,” he joined the cast. He left Paradigm Entertainment in 2019 and started working for CAA Creative Artists Agency.

Adrien Brody Other Works

Brody has done more than just act. He has also become a model for the Prada Men Fall/Winter 2012 show. He was named an ambassador for the Gillette Fusion ProGuide Styler in January 2013. Earlier this year, he was on the 2016 TV show Dice.

Adrien Brody Personal Life

He dated Michelle Dupont, a personal assistant in the music business, from 2003 to 2006. She went with him to the Oscars in 2003, where he won. From 2006 to 2009, he was with Elsa Pataky. In February 2020, it was said that he was going out with the English actress and fashion designer Georgina Chapman.

Adrien Brody Purchase Of Castle

Adrien paid $650,000 for a broken-down castle from the 1800s in Cleveland, New York, in 2007.

He reportedly gave the castle to Elsa Pataky as a surprise for her 31st birthday. At the time, she was his girlfriend. About a year later, she left him for Chris Hemsworth and married him the next year.

