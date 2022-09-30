Lizzo Net Worth, Age, Early Life, Career, Awards!

April 27, 1988, was a good day for Lizzo to enter the world. Detroit, Michigan, is where Lizzo was born. Despite being a native of the American Motor City, she was forced to migrate when she was only ten months old.

The state capital of Texas was her goal, so she uprooted and moved to Houston.

She started performing at the ripe old age of 11. And in Houston, Texas, she acquired the proper climate to polish her talents. You won’t believe this, but she has classical music training.

Her voice and songwriting prowess has earned her widespread renown, but she also plays the flute. She has a solid musical background and is an accomplished pianist and flutist.

She had always dreamed of making a living as a musician, and in 2011 she finally did. When she was only 23 years old, she uprooted her life and moved from Houston, Texas, to Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Her first paid singing job was found via, of all places, Craigslist. She gained fame by releasing her first record and accompanying a batch of cookies.

As mentioned, she had her first break in Minneapolis, Minnesota. On First Avenue in Minneapolis, she became very popular.

Lizzo Early Life

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson and who was born in Detroit on April 27, 1988, is best known by her stage name. When she moved to Houston, Texas, with her family, she had only turned ten years old at the time.

There, she learned the flute under the supervision of famous performer and educator Claudia Momen. Cornrow Clique was the name that Lizzo and a few of her other close friends gave to the rap group they formed when Lizzo was just 14 years old.

She just received her diploma from Alief Elsik High School and is currently attending the University of Houston to study classical music.

As a result of the passing of Lizzo’s father, she was compelled to fight for a place for herself in the music industry while spending a year living out of her car.

In 2011, she made a move to Minneapolis, which is the capital city of the state of Minnesota.

Lizzo Career

In October 2013, Lizzo released her debut album from a recording studio titled “Lizzobangers.” After that, Lizzo and her former bandmates from Chalice appeared on Prince’s single “BoyTrouble” from his album “Plectrumelectrum.”

Her second studio album, “Big Grrrl Small World,” was released on December 11, 2015, and it featured the singles “Faded,” “Batches & Cookies,” and “Paris.”

After Lizzo signed a recording contract with Atlantic Records in 2016, she released her first EP for a big label titled “Coconut Oil.”

The EP was a change from her previous albums, mostly centered on hip hop; instead, it concentrated on topics such as body acceptance and self-love.

Lizzo’s third studio album, “Cuz I Love You,” was released early in 2019, preceded by the song “Juice,” and became a commercial success, opening at number six on the Billboard 200 and eventually peaking at number four.

It was Lizzo’s first charting album, peaking at #44 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and featuring the smash hit “Good as Hell.”

Simultaneously, her 2017 track “Truth Hurts” began to gain traction and was later included on the deluxe edition of “Cuz I Love You,” where it eventually became Lizzo’s first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained at the top for seven weeks.

“Cuz I Love You” was released on October 12, 2018. “Good as Hell,” another one of her singles, also charted in the top three of various charts.

Lizzo Net Worth

Lizzo is a multi-talented musician who has earned a net worth of $12 million from her work as a singer, composer, and rapper.

Lizzo shot to fame with the release of her album “Cuz I Love You,” which included the hit singles “Juice,” “Tempo,” and “Truth Hurts.”

Among her other accomplishments, Lizzo is known for the albums “Lizzobangers” and “Big Grrrl Small World,” as well as the hit single “Good as Hell.”

In addition to her work in the music industry, Lizzo has also made appearances in movies.

Lizzo Personal Life/Relationships

Lizzo was the target of body shaming throughout her early childhood and career as a musician. Despite this, she has emerged as a prominent advocate for body positivity, self-confidence, and self-love.

Her visibility was a primary consideration when selecting her backup dancers, who are plus-size women and are known by the collective moniker of Big Grrrls.

When questioned about her sexuality, Lizzo said she doesn’t “ascribe to just one anything.” Additionally, Lizzo is a big ally of the LGBTQ community, accumulating a huge following of followers whom she has termed “Lizzbians.”

In June 2019, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, the online publication Queerty named Lizzo a “trailblazing individual whose actively guarantees society stays progressing towards equality, acceptance, and respect

Lizzo Awards And Honors

Lizzo received nominations for Push Artist of the Year because Best New Artist was at MTV Video Music Awards in 2019, which directly resulted from her tremendous success.

Even more, acclaim came Lizzo’s way during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, when she was the most nominated performer of the year after receiving eight nods and becoming the most nominated artist overall.

Lizzo is a winner of many music awards, including the Grammys, the Billboard Music Awards, the BET Awards, and the Soul Train Music Awards.

She was awarded the most prestigious prizes of the evening, including “Best Pop Solo Performance” for her song “Truth Hurts,” “Best Traditional R&B Performance” for her song “Jerome,” and “Best Urban Contemporary Album.”

Lizzo Business Ventures

Lizzo began her career by performing with an opening for Har Mar Superstar. The next song she sang was with St. Paul and the Broken Bones and was titled “A Change is Gonna Come.”

Lizzo initially performed as a musical guest on “The Late Show with David Letterman” in October 2014, making her Coachella debut the following year.

In 2019, she appeared as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live for the first time. The following year, in 2020, she headlined FOMO Festival and performed in front of a sold-out audience at the Sydney Opera House.

After that, Lizzo opened the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with a duet performance of “Truth Hurts” and “Cuz I Love You,” broadcast live on CBS.

In the film “UglyDolls,” released in 2019, Lizzo made her debut in the acting world by voicing the character of Lydia. Later that same year, she starred in “Hustlers,” playing a stripper named Liz.

She enjoyed screen time alongside Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Mercedes Ruehl, and Cardi B.

