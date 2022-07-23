Angelina Jolie Wins Battle Against Brad Pitt Over French Winery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Angelina Jolie recently won a legal battle against her ex-husband Brad Pitt. It’s time for her to rejoice! The legal battle was all for a company, the Chateau Miraval winery, which they together had control over ever since 2008. The battle they were in was a highly emotional war, and it was all over the Chateau Miraval winery, where they tied the knot in the year 2014. The couple took control over the prominent rose company in late 2008.

This happened when they shifted to the chateau which was on its Provençal vineyard. Brad then started functioning over the spectacular grounds and buildings. But Angelina planned and marketed her stake to liquor giant Stoli. She then started a Byzantine web of lawsuits between Pitt and their respective business associates in France, the US, and Luxembourg. She sold a huge portion of a 50% stake to Russian Oligarch Yuri Shefler, the owner of Russian vodka Stolichnaya.

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Are Suing Over Their Winery

The sale Lara Croft: Tom Raider actress made resulted in various lawsuits across diverse countries. Among them, one was filed by her ex-husband, Brad himself. He sued the actress for her secret move, and he claimed that he was not even known about or had no inkling about what Jolie was doing. What she had done from her side was all about a confidential movement.

The initial drama between the couple started to figure out in terms of the ownership of the company between Angelina Jolie and Brad. The latest news shows that the legal team of the actress has subpoenaed all the documents from her ex, 58.

Another news report was that the team had even moved to the company owned by Brad Pitt, Mondo Bongo, for getting the documents from his business manager. This happened on Friday, July 22.

The final move came from the honorable judge in Los Angeles. He ordered Brad and his team members who are the business partners to submit the documents to Jolie’s legal team. Against this rule, Brad’s legal team requested the court to deny the request submitted by Jolie and her team for anything related to papers and correspondence.

Brad and his team were very much confident that the final decision of the judge would favor their request. And they wished it would happen. But the honorable judge ruled that they can’t wait no longer, and the appeal decision was made. The judge even pointed out that, everything must be turned over.

Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Took The Company In 2008

The couple, when they were on good terms owned Chateau Miraval winery, the massive property in the year 2008 for a huge value of $28.4 million. This was well-famous for its world-class rosé. The couple then got married later in the year 2014 in the presence of their kids, Zahara, 17, Maddox, 21, Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

The couple got into their romantic life in 2005 and entered into a legal relationship in 2014. Soon when the winery issue popped up, they got separated in the year 2016. The reason for their split up was none other than the winery.

The news widespread that Brad is on his anger againstAngelina Jolie, which came in the way of common business logic. The decision Brad made was purely based on his hatred of Joile. Angelina said that every human being longs to be a partner with Stoli, and everyone would be happy for it.

As they are the business magnate with superior marketing and distribution, a partnership with such a renowned team is always a good choice. But Brad opposed it just because of the rage he holds in his heart for Jolie.

Later the news hit the Internet that, not only the Stoli deal, Pitt had turned down a proposal to sell the business to Stoli at the same time when Brad and Jolie were in good times.

The idea of selling the business for better distribution is very common to get back into the long-held plan for the business project. This brings profit back to the company. This is all a business trick.

Now, the best possible way to keep the value for the couple’s kids is for the parents to maintain the whole ownership of this increasingly beneficial and expanding investment.

Brad’s lawyer wrote that it all happened as a result of Angelina Jolie’s wrongful and tortious conduct. By violating the parties’ agreement, the actress forced Pitt to make a partnership with an unknown. The stranger seemed to be very poisonous and was holding bad intentions.