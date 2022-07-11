Angelina Jolie Rocks Out With Daughter Shiloh At Måneskin Show In Rom!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Angelina Jolie is a role model for all mothers everywhere. The 47-year-old Academy Award winner and her 16-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt had a sweet moment at the Rome concert of the Italian glam rock band Mneskin on Saturday.

In pictures from the show at Circo Massimo, they were all smiling, and it looked like Jolie was enjoying seeing the show through Shiloh’s eyes.

Shiloh showed off her own sense of rhythm when she danced to the first single from the Elvis soundtrack, “Vegas” by Doja Cat, in a video that went viral last month. She was the leader of one of the dance trios in the video, which was made by choreographer Hamilton Evans at Los Angeles’s Millennium Dance Complex.

Angelina Jolie And Her Daughter Shiloh Have A Good Time At The Mneskin Show in Rome

Jolie started the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation in 2003 and often does charitable work with her children. In February, she and Shiloh had another chance to spend time together when they went to Cambodia.

“After a few days in Cambodia with the friendly people there, I feel like my soul is getting better. This country has always been important to me and my family “The country is where Jolie got her first child, Maddox, in 2002.

Shiloh Nouvel is the child of the star of “The Eternals” and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. They also share 20-year-old Maddox Chivan, 18-year-old Pax Thien, 17-year-old Zahara Marley, and twins Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Léon, who are 13.

The Oscar-winning actress will write, direct, and produce Without Blood. She has been seen in the Italian capital with her cast and crew, which includes Salma Hayek, working on the movie, which is based on Alessandro Baricco’s international best-selling novel of the same name.

The couple is in town because Angelina is directing the upcoming movie Without Blood in Rome. They were both wearing black as they watched Damiano David and the rest of the band work the stage.

It was the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest winner’s huge gig at the city’s Circus Maximus (yes, that ancient site has rock concerts). It was the start of their first world tour, and the rockers are expected to play at the O2 in London next year.

The teen changed the printed dress by making it shorter, adding details to the top, and gathering the straps.

Angelina wants to give her daughters more than just beautiful clothes. She has spoken out about what she hopes Eternals will teach them.

