The Backstreet Boys are ready to launch their first-ever Christmas album, titled A Very Backstreet Christmas, on 2022 October 14. This year Christmas came quickly with the Backstreet Boys announcement.

The five-member boy band album is composed of Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson made the assertion on July 7, 2022.

Backstreet Boys Finally Releasing Date For ‘Christmas Album’

Howie Dorough stated in an announcement that he has been looking to do a Christmas album for almost 30 years and is very excited that it is ultimately happening.

The Backstreet Boys member added that they had this type of enjoyable time placing a BSB twist on a number of our favorite Christmas classics and can’t wait to be a part of the fans. A Very Backstreet Christmas is the first studio album by the band in 3 years. The new album includes 3 new tracks and a set of Christmas classics.

Among its undying traditional tracks are White Christmas, Silent Night, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. The 3 new songs recorded with the aid of the band for the album encompass Christmas in New York, Together, and Happy Days.

Exclusive variations of the album may also be released. These encompass a 15-tune CD to be had via Target. Feliz Navidad and It’s Christmas Time Again will be included as bonus tracks on the CD. A limited-edition red vinyl is also available at Backstreet Boys’ official store. A Very Backstreet Christmas was first scheduled to launch in 2021 but was postponed because of the pandemic.

In an announcement issued at the time, the organization stated that they experienced one of many exceptional creations, but that this advent merits the exceptional viable state of affairs and installation for success.

One of the most acclaimed pop acts of the 1990s, the Backstreet Boys, is currently visiting North America as a part of their DNA World Tour. The excursion began in April 2022 with suggestions in Las Vegas and is known after the band’s 2019 Billboard 200 chart-topping album DNA.

On July 2, the quintet announced that they would be using rapper Drake to some extent during their overall performance in Toronto. As the sixth member, the band recruited two Grammy Award winners.

The full tracklist is detailed which comprises White Christmas, The Christmas Song, Winter Wonderland, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, Last Christmas, O Holy Night, This Christmas, Same Ole Lang Syne, Silent Night, I’ll Be Home for Christmas, Christmas in New York, Together, Happy Days, Feliz Navidad and It’s Christmas Time Again.

They performed Backstreet Boys’ 1999 smash-hit I Want It That Way, which Drake called one of the best songs ever written. With nine studio albums and six songs that reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including I Want It That Way, Quit Playing Games (With My Heart), and Everybody (Backstreet’s Back), The Backstreet Boys are the best-selling boy band of all time. They were formed in 1993.

