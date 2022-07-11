23.6 C
Oacoma
Monday, July 11, 2022
HomeEntertainmentnewsHugh Jackman And Julianne Hough Cuddle Pups To Encourage Dog Adoption As...
Entertainmentnews

Hugh Jackman And Julianne Hough Cuddle Pups To Encourage Dog Adoption As Bernadette Peters Shuts Down Protestors!!

By: Tyler James

Date:

spot_img

Bernadette Peters is an American actress, singer, and children’s book author who has worked in the field for over six decades. She has been a part of several musical theatres, television, and film, and has even performed in solo concerts and released recordings.

Peters, being a critically acclaimed Broadway performer, has received seven nominations for Tony Awards and has won two along with an honorary award. She has even achieved nine Drama Desk Award nominations and has won three. Likewise, she has also achieved four Broadway cast albums and won Grammy Awards on which she has starred.     

Lately, the actress has been a star on social media for her reaction towards the protestors who have come to crash land her event. Peters, together with the late Mary Tyler Moore, founded the Broadway Barks event in New York City in 1999. It is an annual animal adoption program that will be conducted each July in The Big Apple which will be hosted by Peters. 

Hugh Jackman, Julianne Hough Cuddle Pups To Promote Dog Adoption

The 24th Annual Broadway Barks 2022 was held this Saturday, the 9th of July in Shubert Alley. Peters, the co-founder of Broadway Barks, has received great support from her friends this weekend at her dog adoption event. The program was co-hosted by Music Man star Sutton Foster, an American actress, dancer, and singer, who has even posed for a photo alongside Hugh Jackman. The duo were happy to be a part of the event and were delighted to get a chance to meet and carry the dogs that were up for adoption. They were very much attracted to the little puppies in the event. 

Hugh Jackman And Julianne Hough Cuddle Pups To Encourage Dog Adoption As Bernadette Peters Shuts Down Protestors

Hugh Jackman, who owns 2 dogs, is currently working with Foster in The Music Man. he took some pooches in his arms and cradled them with love. Other than Jackman and Foster, stars like Billy Crystal, Jane Lynch, Julianne Hough, etc were part of this great event. 

Crystal, who co-wrote and stars in Mr. Saturday Night has attended the event supporting Peters and her charity works. He posed for the media by carrying an adorable puppy with his tongue out. The stage stars who became a part of the event showed their love for the canine companions.

Lynch, an American actress, comedian, and author, who is presently working in Funny Girl, disclosed her love for her pets that were rescued over the past few years. The actress even spoke about the importance of adopting a pet rather than buying expensive ones. Hough, who lost both her beloved pet dogs earlier in 2019 has also been a part of the pet adoption program.     

Even though the event held on stage in the Theatre District between 44th and 45th streets was a great success with the presence of numerous stars, the situation got a little ruff. A video posted on Twitter about the event went viral lately. The video discloses animal rights protestors crash landing the event by Peters shouting, “animal abuse”. And from the video, we could see Peters responding back to the protestors politely.

She asked them whether they are trying to stop all the animals present there from having a chance to get adopted. She continued, “Is that not what you want?” The actress continued to give out her speech as her questions muted the protestors.   

Besides the minor interference of the protestors, the 24the Broadway Barks was a huge success as it was the first in-person “adopt-a-thon” held after the COVID-19 pandemic.     

Read More:

Latest stories

Must Read

Djokovic Beats Kyrgios And Wins His Seventh Wimbledon Title!!

news Rachel Olivia - 0
First-seeded Djokovic delivered a return masterclass to defeat Nick Kyrgios in Sunday's Wimbledon final, as the top seed secured his fourth straight grass-court major...
Read more

Kirsten Dunst Married To Longtime Boyfriend Jesse Plemons!!

Celebrity Tyler James - 0
The Power of the Dogs stars, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, tied the knot in reality following enacting the roles of husband and wife...
Read more
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James has worked as a film journalist in many leading media houses around the United States. He gained a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Television Studies. He is also working as a freelance Film Critic writing for various media outlets across the country.
Previous articleAngelina Jolie Rocks Out With Daughter Shiloh At Måneskin Show In Rom!!
Next articleDjokovic Beats Kyrgios And Wins His Seventh Wimbledon Title!!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Djokovic Beats Kyrgios And Wins His Seventh Wimbledon Title!!

news 0
First-seeded Djokovic delivered a return masterclass to defeat Nick...

Kirsten Dunst Married To Longtime Boyfriend Jesse Plemons!!

Celebrity 0
The Power of the Dogs stars, Kirsten Dunst and...

The New Expensive “Blowin’ In The Wind” Has A $1.7 Million Price Tag

NEWS 0
The Blowin' In The Wind has been updated which...




DMCA.com Protection Status

Copyright © 2022 | CHAMBERLAIN SUN