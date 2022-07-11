0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bernadette Peters is an American actress, singer, and children’s book author who has worked in the field for over six decades. She has been a part of several musical theatres, television, and film, and has even performed in solo concerts and released recordings.

Peters, being a critically acclaimed Broadway performer, has received seven nominations for Tony Awards and has won two along with an honorary award. She has even achieved nine Drama Desk Award nominations and has won three. Likewise, she has also achieved four Broadway cast albums and won Grammy Awards on which she has starred.

Lately, the actress has been a star on social media for her reaction towards the protestors who have come to crash land her event. Peters, together with the late Mary Tyler Moore, founded the Broadway Barks event in New York City in 1999. It is an annual animal adoption program that will be conducted each July in The Big Apple which will be hosted by Peters.

Hugh Jackman, Julianne Hough Cuddle Pups To Promote Dog Adoption

The 24th Annual Broadway Barks 2022 was held this Saturday, the 9th of July in Shubert Alley. Peters, the co-founder of Broadway Barks, has received great support from her friends this weekend at her dog adoption event. The program was co-hosted by Music Man star Sutton Foster, an American actress, dancer, and singer, who has even posed for a photo alongside Hugh Jackman. The duo were happy to be a part of the event and were delighted to get a chance to meet and carry the dogs that were up for adoption. They were very much attracted to the little puppies in the event.

Hugh Jackman, who owns 2 dogs, is currently working with Foster in The Music Man. he took some pooches in his arms and cradled them with love. Other than Jackman and Foster, stars like Billy Crystal, Jane Lynch, Julianne Hough, etc were part of this great event.

Crystal, who co-wrote and stars in Mr. Saturday Night has attended the event supporting Peters and her charity works. He posed for the media by carrying an adorable puppy with his tongue out. The stage stars who became a part of the event showed their love for the canine companions.

Lynch, an American actress, comedian, and author, who is presently working in Funny Girl, disclosed her love for her pets that were rescued over the past few years. The actress even spoke about the importance of adopting a pet rather than buying expensive ones. Hough, who lost both her beloved pet dogs earlier in 2019 has also been a part of the pet adoption program.

Even though the event held on stage in the Theatre District between 44th and 45th streets was a great success with the presence of numerous stars, the situation got a little ruff. A video posted on Twitter about the event went viral lately. The video discloses animal rights protestors crash landing the event by Peters shouting, “animal abuse”. And from the video, we could see Peters responding back to the protestors politely.

She asked them whether they are trying to stop all the animals present there from having a chance to get adopted. She continued, “Is that not what you want?” The actress continued to give out her speech as her questions muted the protestors.

Besides the minor interference of the protestors, the 24the Broadway Barks was a huge success as it was the first in-person “adopt-a-thon” held after the COVID-19 pandemic.

