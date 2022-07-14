0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ana de Armas, the Cuban and Spanish actress, in her latest interview, opens up her whole heart about the level of public scrutiny that she faced when she was around Benn Affleck and for what reason she left Los Angeles. The actress reveals the fact that the attention she got during her relationship with Benn was totally horrible.

Today, Ana de Armas is a very happy New York City resident. But the real reason behind why she left LA is explained recently by her. It was about a serious breakup in love life with the renowned actor, Benn Affleck.

The Couple Started Dating And They Enjoyed Dating For Nearly 10 Months

Ana worked with Benn in ‘Deep Water’, but even before they were together on a film set, she was in a relationship with the star. Right before they started together, they had found the love of their lives.

In March 2020, the couple started dating and they enjoyed dating for nearly 10 months. During these months, the couple had a great time together and spent quality time. They were even spotted on multiple romantic vacation spots worldwide. Some of the spotted places include Costa Rica, of course, de Armas’s native Cuba, as well as, Los Angeles.

Armas said that, when she was in a relationship with Ben, the media attention she got at that time was horrible and she could not put her totally into the relationship. That is the high-priority reason why she left Los Angeles.

In late 2020, Armas and Ben, the lovely couple made their relationship official, and they brought their relationship to light by sharing their snaps on their Instagram accounts. The actress was the one who stepped forward for the first time by posting a photo of them in a single frame. Later, the couple together starred in a music video, ‘Antes Que el Mundo Se Acabe’.

In August 2020, De Armas was spotted moving into the actor’s house and had spent the holidays together. But after getting out of the holiday mood, they called it off. Armas broke up with Ben by calling him on his phone. This happened in January 2021. Following their split up, Ana deleted her Instagram account and with no time she shifted to New York City.

The latest reports reveal that she is not having an Instagram account after deleting her first one. And it’s been almost a year, she is staying away from social media.

The actress said that she had witnessed other’s life that how they handled the pertaining by the public. Now, she even recalls the same that happened to her.

Once she realized the place where she was not meant to her, she moved and found her new home. She calls it a new chapter in her life and not an escape from anything.

Ana is now with her new boyfriend, Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis. The couple met during the COVID pandemic.

