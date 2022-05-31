Finally, Elon Musk Is Spotted On Romantic Date With New Girlfriend!

In Saint Tropez, we had a great time with Elon Musk and Natasha Basset! On a lunch date at the Cheval Blanc Hotel, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his 29-year-old companion sat at a table together for the first time since their first sighting in February. Throughout the walk, they appeared to be having a good time, smiling and even laughing at times.

Elon Musk Is Spotted On Romantic Date With New Girlfriend!

A strapless summer dress in green and white was Natasha’s outfit of choice as she dined with Elon Musk. In addition to her black cap, he wore a white baseball cap on some occasions. She paired her long blonde hair down with sunglasses and a slick ponytail.

This past week, Elon and Natasha were both in France for business. Natasha went to the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 to see the debut of her new film Elvis, while Elon went to the wedding of Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel and designer Sarah Staudinger.

At the beginning of this year, Elon Musk and his ex-girlfriend, actress Grimes, acknowledged that they had split up a few months previously, in September 2021. In December of the same year, they welcomed their second child together, an infant girl they named Exa Dark Siderael.

Elon Musk and Natasha were spotted together on a private jet three months before Ali’s wedding lunch. HollywoodLife The source was the first to expose the identity of the other person. It’s been just a few months since we started dating, yet they’ve already become monogamous.”

Elon and Natasha begin a new relationship when Elon’s successful profession attracts attention, but Natasha also attracts attention. Baz Luhrmann is an Australian-born actress. The second part of Elvis Presley’s life and music career will be covered in a future Elvis Presley biography.

