13.6 C
Oacoma
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
HomeTrendingFinally, Elon Musk Is Spotted On Romantic Date With New Girlfriend!
Trending

Finally, Elon Musk Is Spotted On Romantic Date With New Girlfriend!

By: chamberlainsun

Date:

Related stories

spot_img

In Saint Tropez, we had a great time with Elon Musk and Natasha Basset! On a lunch date at the Cheval Blanc Hotel, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his 29-year-old companion sat at a table together for the first time since their first sighting in February. Throughout the walk, they appeared to be having a good time, smiling and even laughing at times.

Elon Musk Is Spotted On Romantic Date With New Girlfriend!

A strapless summer dress in green and white was Natasha’s outfit of choice as she dined with Elon Musk. In addition to her black cap, he wore a white baseball cap on some occasions. She paired her long blonde hair down with sunglasses and a slick ponytail.

Elon Musk Is Spotted On Romantic Date With New Girlfriend!

This past week, Elon and Natasha were both in France for business. Natasha went to the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 to see the debut of her new film Elvis, while Elon went to the wedding of Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel and designer Sarah Staudinger.

At the beginning of this year, Elon Musk and his ex-girlfriend, actress Grimes, acknowledged that they had split up a few months previously, in September 2021. In December of the same year, they welcomed their second child together, an infant girl they named Exa Dark Siderael.

Elon Musk and Natasha were spotted together on a private jet three months before Ali’s wedding lunch. HollywoodLife The source was the first to expose the identity of the other person. It’s been just a few months since we started dating, yet they’ve already become monogamous.”

Elon and Natasha begin a new relationship when Elon’s successful profession attracts attention, but Natasha also attracts attention. Baz Luhrmann is an Australian-born actress. The second part of Elvis Presley’s life and music career will be covered in a future Elvis Presley biography.

Read More:

Konosuba Season 3 Release Date Officially Announced, Read All New Updates Here!!

Alexis Bledel Leaving ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Before Season 5: ‘Forever Grateful’

Barbie-Like Kim Kardashian Rocks Pair Of Pink Balenciaga Boot Leggings And A Cropped Hoodie.

chamberlainsun
chamberlainsun

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous articleLesley Maxwell, A Ripped Australian Grandmother, Says, “You’re Never Too Old For Bikinis.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Latest

The Return Of Qui-Gon Jinn In A New Star Wars Series Is Confirmed by Liam Neeson

Series 0
The Return of Qui-Gon Jinn in a New Star...

Actor Dominic Fike Is In Love With His Co-star On The Show!

Entertainment 0
Dominic Fike made his name as a vocalist with...

Josh Flagg Cuddles Younger Boyfriend Andrew Beyer After Bobby Boyd’s Breakup!!

Top News 0
Josh Flagg, a major star in Los Angeles, posted...

Popular

The Return Of Qui-Gon Jinn In A New Star Wars Series Is Confirmed by Liam Neeson

Series 0
The Return of Qui-Gon Jinn in a New Star...

Actor Dominic Fike Is In Love With His Co-star On The Show!

Entertainment 0
Dominic Fike made his name as a vocalist with...

Josh Flagg Cuddles Younger Boyfriend Andrew Beyer After Bobby Boyd’s Breakup!!

Top News 0
Josh Flagg, a major star in Los Angeles, posted...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2022 | CHAMBERLAIN SUN