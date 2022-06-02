Announcing her resignation as COO of Facebook’s parent company Meta, Sheryl Sandberg said she wants to “create the next chapter of my life,” and she will step aside.” Ms. Sandberg, 52, reflected on her time at Facebook in a lengthy Instagram post in which she thanked her coworkers and the company’s creator, Mark Zuckerberg.

Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook Key Executive Is Stepping Down From Meta!

While Sandberg’s departure from Facebook comes at an uncertain time for the social media giant, she has been one of Silicon Valley’s most powerful women.

Her resignation from Meta, the parent company of Facebook, will take effect in the fall, according to a post she made on the social media network.

Some of the criticism and controversy she has encountered as a result of her contributions to Facebook and Meta are discussed.

Ms. Sandberg also addressed the “debate” that has surrounded social media in recent years in her memo. “Beyond recognition” is how she described how things have evolved since the early days. “To suggest that it has always been simple is an exaggeration.. However, this should be a difficult task. “We have a responsibility to create our products in a way that safeguards people’s privacy and safety,” she said.

Since then, Sandberg has declared, “It is time to write the next chapter in my life.” “I don’t know what the future holds, but I’ve learned that no one ever does,” I say.

Her work has gained her a household figure, especially because of her 2013 book, “Lean In Women, Work, and the Will to Lead,” which she co-wrote.

New Yorker reported in 2011 that Sandberg was the one who grew Google’s AdWords and AdSense programs, which eventually brought in billions of dollars in income for the company. Similarly, when she went to Facebook, she used much of the information she had learned from Google to help her.

Claims have been made that the Silicon Valley giant has prioritized business over user privacy and even the welfare of society.

According to Media Matters for America President Angelo Carusone: “Sandberg departs Meta and the social media landscape that Facebook helped build in a considerably worse state than she found it.”

“Trolling, harassment, and abuse have been made easier because of her.”

Ms. Sandberg also revealed that her late husband Dave Goldberg advised her not to “get in” to settle every issue with Mark Zuckerberg, but rather “establish the correct procedure with him” when she was considering joining Facebook.