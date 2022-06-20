Amber Heard Was Spotted Shopping At TJ Maxx In The Hamptons

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Amber Heard appears to be tightening her belt now that she owes ex-husband Johnny Depp $8.4 million in damages.

On Thursday, the “Aquaman” star was spotted in the Hamptons shopping at TJ Maxx, a bargain department store.

Sources told The Washington Post in early June that the 36-year-old actress is “poor” as a result of high legal bills related to her and Depp’s high-profile trial — and this was before she was sentenced to pay millions in damages for defamatory claims.

“Oh no, absolutely not,” her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft responded when asked if the actress had the financial resources to cover the jury’s decision.

Still, Heard was seen shopping at TJ Maxx in Bridgehampton, New York — where the average property costs $3.8 million, according to Zillow — so she’s presumably not maxing out her credit cards there.

“Is it feasible we may see a settlement where she [Heard] foregoes the appeal in exchange for Mr Depp relinquishing any monetary damages?” Depp’s lawyer Benjamin Chew was questioned during a recent interview on Good Morning America.

“Obviously, we can’t discuss attorney-client interactions,” Chew responded, “but as Mr. Depp testified, and as we’ve both made plain in our respective closings, this was never about money for Mr Depp.”

As she looked at the goods in the store, Heard was wearing a plain white oversized T-shirt and a pair of blue denim, according to the photos. The 36-year-old actress was accompanied by her sister Whitney Henriquez, who also testified on Heard’s behalf during the slander trial. It was unclear whether Heard purchased anything. According to sources, Heard was banking on her homeowner’s insurance policy to cover the costs of her lawyers after the trial.

After a six-week trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, a seven-member jury decided on June 1 that Depp had proven that Heard had defamed him in the 2018 op-ed.

Depp sued Heard for $50 million after she wrote in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she had become a “public figure representing domestic abuse,” and he won all three of his defamation claims against her. In a $100 million countersuit, Heard won only one of three defamation allegations she filed against the “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

