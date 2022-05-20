What You Need To Know About Amber Heard’s Sister, Whitney Henriquez, Before She Testifies Against Her Sister!!

Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez, who was asked to testify in a defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp on Wednesday, was one of the witnesses that caught the court’s attention. Both Amber, age 36, and Johnny, age 58, assert that Whitney was present for a significant number of the allegedly abusive incidents.

Whitney Claims She Saw Her Sister Injured While Married To Johnny.

Before giving her testimony in the defamation case, Whitney testified as a witness in Johnny’s lawsuit against The Sun, which was filed in 2020. During a libel lawsuit, she claimed that her partner was to blame for the injuries sustained by her sister.

According to Newsweek, she testified that she had a swollen face and a mark that was evident beneath her right eye. I was in such a state that I blurted out, “WTF is happening? ” I require a response from you. There is no trickery here; I can see him slapping you.’ Even though she admitted to me that he had hit her, she blamed herself for everything, even when she blamed herself when the incident occurred.

Amber’s companion has witnessed her experiencing panic attacks on multiple occasions

The legal representation for Amber has requested that Adam Waldman provide three statements about Amber’s allegations of abuse and how those allegations have impacted the actress. Amber went through a lot when they were together, and she has put forth a lot of effort to get over all of it now that they are apart.

She remarked that “she has honestly tried her best to move past it” before disclosing how they had “devastated” Amber. She started having panic attacks at any time, which made her life very difficult. ” No, she wasn’t even attempting to sleep,” the person replied.

Whitney stated that the allegations made by Adam were false and had a detrimental effect on her professional career. She was “just regularly breaking down in tears,” she added, comparing how Amber was when planning to leave Johnny. She was unable to relax or calm down. He remarked that she was unable to maintain a motionless posture.

Amber claims that the two are pretty close to one another

Because the two ladies are sisters, they share a unique bond that cannot be severed. Amber disclosed the extent of their friendship in an interview that she gave to The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “She is one of my closest confidants.” She mentioned that “she’s my partner in crime.” During the trial, a significant amount of time has been devoted to demonstrating how close the two were to one another, including the fact that Whitney even lived with her older sister when she first met Johnny.

During the cross-examination portion of the defamation trial, Whitney testified that both she and Amber’s father were victims of physical abuse at the hands of the defendant when they were younger. When questioned if she had ever attempted to defend her, Amber responded, “We would protect each other without a doubt.”

She held a job in the hotel business during her free time, which she used to supplement her education

She responded that the hospitality industry was where she had worked in the past when questioned about her former employment. Before the outbreak, in addition to working in event planning, she managed hotels’ food and beverage departments. In addition to her work in the tourism industry, she has experience in the entertainment and hotel industries. She played the role of Una in the comedy film Homo Erectus, which was released in 2007.

The couple currently raises two little ones

The attorney for Amber questioned Whitney about her marital status and whether or not she had any children, to which she responded that she was married and that she had two young children. Her husband’s name would be Gavin Henriquez if you were wondering. A photograph of Amber’s sister, who was expecting her first child, posing with her dog and appearing in her 2018 Hollywood Reporter profile was included.

