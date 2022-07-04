0 SHARES Share Tweet

In July 2022, Amber Heard’s legal team requested that her guilty conviction in the Johnny Depp defamation trial be overturned.

During the tumultuous defamation trial between Amber Heard and her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has asked a Virginia judge to reconsider her guilty judgment. On July 1, Amber’s attorneys filed a 43-page document alleging that the evidence given did not support the case’s conclusion.

Amber Heard Is Requesting That The Defamation Verdict Be Dropped!

Heard “proceeded purely on a defamation by implication approach, abandoning any claims that [Ms. Heardwords ]’s were truly incorrect,” according to the New York Post.

After Amber published an op-ed piece in the Washington Post in 2018 claiming she had been a victim of domestic abuse, Johnny filed a lawsuit against her in 2022. According to Johnny, he was severely damaged by the story even if she didn’t name him. Johnny then went on to win the trial and was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages for his injuries.

However, Amber Heard revealed in late June of 2022 that she would be appealing the judgment.

An Amber spokeswoman said, “You don’t decline to appeal if you know you are correct,” as quoted by the LA Times.

Fresh proof: “There’s a binder containing years of notes recorded by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse,” she said on June 17, 2022, citing more evidence.

Raiford Dalton Palmer, a divorce attorney, said that he agreed with Amber’s decision, although he advised her to be cautious. Appealing is a smart move currently.” It’s unlikely that she’ll be successful in her appeal. Any prospect of a settlement will be lost if she files an appeal. However, if Heard is playing her cards right, the appeal will give her more time to negotiate a deal with Johnny Depp. If she were to sign a contract, she would be bound by a confidentiality agreement and a non-disparagement clause with liquidated damages to refrain from making any further defamatory statements against Depp. He stated he might release some or all of the judgment in exchange for her silence, “in my opinion.”

According to Aquaman actress Amber Heard’s legal team, there are numerous faults with this ruling, including weak legal reasoning, a jury that wasn’t properly screened, and excessively given harm.

In the UK, Mr. Depp sued The Sun for libel after the newspaper labeled him a wife-beater. That case went against him. In Los Angeles, he is being sued by a film location manager who alleges he was punched by the actor.