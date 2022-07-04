0 SHARES Share Tweet

The American actor, film director, and producer, Clint Eastwood, who portrayed the role of “Man With No Name”, actually seems to be quite possessive with his name as wins the second lawsuit against the CBD company, for illegally dragging his reputed name in their illegal business.

Eastwood collects $2 million from Norok Innovations, an internet company based in California.

Clint Eastwood Wins $2M in Trademark Infringement Suit Over Fake CBD Endorsement

The reporter explains that the CBD gummies unlawfully sought the assistance of Eastwood’s name, as it could bring traffic to their website that would probably increase their engagement. The Californian Garrapata is the only company that has the right to indulge the name of the famous actor in their business as they already have an agreed contract upon that.

However, the lawsuit stated that Eastwood does not support the consumption of CBD, as the producer himself does not encourage any cannabis product.

The news channels and other articles started to publish fake news about the western television series Rawhide star’s interest in cannabis and its ratification.

The Norok initiative cooped with numerous fake articles made Eastwood take the case seriously and the court declared to compensate the actor with $2 million for using his name without permission.

Jordan Susman, Eastwood’s lawyer, confronted the reporters and thanked the court decision on behalf of his client. Susman also mentioned a couple of messages that stated that offenders cannot rule above the laws and theirs would be an ultimate ruling the future would look up to.

The American Sniper actor does not want the public to misjudge him as an endorser of cannabis or CBD and hence is running behind multiple lawsuits, saving the reputation he built for years. The 92-year-old Malpaso founder has not today or had ever indulged in any activity that inspires or cheers for cannabis, or has until today not spotted perfuming any role in the cannabis industry.

A year ago in October, the actor filed similar litigation against a Lithuanian company that shared fake information referring to the actor’s advocacy on their CBD. The court then also ruled in favor of Eastwood and passed the judgment to pay the actor $6.1 million to cover the damages caused.

The 2021 lawsuit clearly stated that their defense has no connection with CBD or cannabis-related deals and the interviews streamed were only fake and a mock-up that actually defamed the actor.

The truth was backed by the court and Eastwood has been reportedly winning similar cases in a row now. The name of the “ In Name Of The Fire” actor has up to date been protected from any allegations that came his way.