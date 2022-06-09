Following the defamation trial, a representative for Amber Heard has spoken out about Johnny Depp’s legal team retaining interviews. Depp’s legal team will appear on Good Morning America and the Today show, and a spokeswoman for Heard has described the current appearances as a victory lap.

Depp’s Attorneys Are Taking A Victory Lap Following The Verdict

The legal team supporting Johnny Depp has chosen to celebrate by performing a victory lap for correcting decades of unseemly and unethical behavior in courtrooms. That information was shared with Fox News Digital by the spokesperson.

Depp sued Heard for defamation in 2018 after the actress authored an op-ed in which she claimed to be a survivor of domestic violence. Although she failed to point out Depp via means of her name, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor claimed the incident affected his career.

Depp was turned down at the start and was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. However, due to Virginia law, the punitive damages were reduced to $350,000.

Since the trial began, Depp’s legal professionals have been praised on social media for supporting the Pirates of the Caribbean star in his defamation lawsuit. Following the work she undertook in the Depp case, it was revealed that Vasquez had become an accomplice in her law firm. During the trials, the 37-year-old became an associate to Brown Rudnick.

We are overjoyed to welcome Camille to the partnership, William Baldiga, CEO of Brown Rudnick, shared in a press release. Historically, we’ve reserved this statement for the end of our economic year. But Camille’s overall performance at some point of the Johnny Depp trial proved to the arena that she was prepared to take this subsequent step now.

We’re pleased with her so far, and we’re excited to see what she can accomplish with our most modern collaborator. Also on June 7 2022, Depp made his TikTok debut, wherein he shared a video thanking his fans for their unwavering aid during the trial. Meanwhile, following the decision, Heard’s sister, Whitney Heard Henriquez, shared a message of aid to her sister.

Henriquez expressed that he will support his sissy on Instagram. We knew that this was going to be an uphill struggle and that the playing cards had been stacked against us. Regardless, you stuck up and spoke up.

Henriquez testified on behalf of Heard at some point in the trial. She said that she is proud to speak for you, and she may do so a million times over because she recognized what she noticed and also because realities are always on your side.

She also felt sorry that it wasn’t taken into account in this jury’s decision, but she will not yield to you, and neither will the rest of the people who support you. By means of your side, for the rest of my life. Depp allegedly smacked Henriquez during the now-famous stairwell brawl in 2015, according to Henriquez.

With my returning to the stairwell, I’m up to date. That’s whilst Johnny runs up the stairs, she instructs jurors. He approaches me from behind and pulls me into the return. Don’t hit my sister, Amber yells. She slams into him and throws a blow.

Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, sounded off on CBS Mornings and NBC’s TODAY display, in the future after the defamation trial concluded, and grew to become the decision right into a message about ladies and home abuse accusations going forward.

In her CBS appearance, Heard’s lawyer defined Depp’s win as a primary setback for women, bringing up the actress’ big quantity of proof and telling hosts Gayle King, Tony Dukoupil, and Nate Burleson that quite a bit of that proof turned into suppressed.

The lawyer also went on every channel to discuss the impact social media had on the jury’s decision, telling NBC’s TODAY show that the jurors undoubtedly saw the social media frenzy surrounding the high-profile case because they’ve families and private lives, too.

