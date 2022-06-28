0 SHARES Share Tweet

James Corden really surprised the honorable president of the United States by treating the White House to look in just a different way. James visited the White House and gave it a notable makeover!

James Corden is leading the show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and in a preview video clip shared on the upcoming episode of the very same show, James,43, can be clearly seen rushing to the President’s White House to gift him an edible arrangement.

James Corden Stops At White House During The Take Of His Late-Night Show

James Corden was actually taking his late-night show, and on the way, he stopped at the White House to meet up with the United States president. In just a 30 Sec clip shared, Corden showed up at the office with the gift for Joe, all in a glimpse. Right after the clip got published, the post flooded with 119,000 views and 30,000 likes.

The gift shared by James was a snack. He is describing well about the gift to Joe which got clearly shown in his clip. The snack, which was also a gift, was all the grand assortment of lovely colorful fruits. It was really appealing, and President Joe Biden got really amazed by what it’s all about.

The gift was well arranged, and the array was holding delicious strawberries covered in chocolate, butterflies made of sweet pineapples, and small tasty melon balls. Right after gifting the President with the edibles, James said to the President that he was readily going to spruce the White House while Joe enjoys trying out the gift.

James even covered a sculpture of Harry S. Truman, the former President of the US with the singer Harry Styles. The photo was all taken when both of Harry gathered in New York last month for a music video for the song ‘Daylight’.

Last April, James delivered his words that he would be packing up from hosting the show ahead of the 2023 Summer.

James began hosting the successful The Late Late Show back in 2015. Apart from the usual candid interview with the celebrities and other guests, the show was well noted by the audience for many of the viral stuff including Crosswalk Musical, Carpool Karaoke, and Spill Your Guts.

James, the one who lead the show, already opened up and started working on the plans for the series to continue in the future. His detailed upcoming plans show that he aims even high to reach out on top.

James said once, “I think I had done enough, and I’ve seriously done everything I’ve planned till now. When I started over in this hosting job role, I didn’t even think to be on air in six months.”

Ending up the show was not that easy for James. He even added that it would be pretty hard to do so.

Every time he pulls himself back from the show, there surely comes a new adventure, or a new journey that puts him back to continue The Late Late Show.

READ MORE: