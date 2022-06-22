0 SHARES Share Tweet

Season 2 of “Alice in Borderland” will premiere on Netflix in December 2022.

The Japanese series Alice in Borderland, which fruitfully streamed on Netflix, terminated in 2020. The group is now getting prepared for a mass returning with season 2, which is planned to arrive in December 2022.

Alice In Borderland Season 2 Release Date, Announcement, And Cast

Alice in Borderland was adapted from Manga, the Netflix original series written by Yasuko Kuramitsu and directed by Shinsuke Sato.

Right after Alice in Borderland disappeared, after a couple of weeks, Netflix has provided a renewal to the series on Christmas Eve, which can make a guess as an early Christmas gift. There was widespread enthusiasm for Netflix’s statement on social media sites all across the world. This plainly demonstrates the fact that Alice in Borderland is of the few shows that had had a great reach beyond the borders and effectively got into other countries.

According to Netflix’s reports so far, 18 million people watched the first season of this show in the first 28 days.

Apart from this, as per the information provided by FlixPatrol, the series has found its place in the top 10 monitoring data and reached the countries like Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan. The series holds fans outside of Asia, notably Canada.

The Alice in Borderland Season 1 had satisfactorily completed 31 chapters of the original Netflix series manga, leaving another 33 chapters to get covered.

New cast members for Alice in Borderland’s second season were revealed.

In the part of Kyuuma Ginji, Tomohisa ‘Yamapi’ Yamashita has been picked who is an idol and an active solo artist. Since 1988, Yamapi has been actively appearing in plays.

The part of Akane Heiya has been cast by Yuri Tsunematsu, who is a new face seen in ‘The Naked Director,’ a Japanese comedy series.

The role of Sunato Banda has been taken over by Isomura Hayato. He has featured in numerous popular dramas and movies in Japan.

The part of Enji Matsushita has been played by Inowaki Kai, who has appeared as Fukazawa Tetsuya in Ju-On: Noroi no Ie, a horror series formerly aired on Netflix.

The series Alice in Borderland enjoys a huge fan circle. The die hard fans of the sitcom are impatiently anticipating for season 2. After season 1, the release date of season 2 was projected to be in 2021. Though it took one more year to come up with the next season, no dissatisfaction was noticed in the supporters as they emotionally bonded with the 1st one.

The filming of Alice in Borderland Season 2 did begin in July 2021. The casting call for the extra roles from the production company shows the same. Based on their official website, it seems like the filming of season 2 lasted until the last December.

The shooting has already covered the states, including Toyama, Kanto area, Fukuoka, Hyogo, Wakayama, Aichi, Osaka, etc.

