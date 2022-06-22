Sam Heughan Shares ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Shooting Updates!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sam Heughan gives fans an update on Outlander season 7 production, implying that there may be more episodes than Starz has previously stated. Outlander premiered on Starz in 2014 and is based on Diana Gabaldon’s eponymous ongoing novel series. In Outlander, Claire Randall, a WWII military nurse, inexplicably travels back to 1743 and falls in love with Jamie Fraser (Heughan), a Highland warrior and tacksman.

Sam Heughan Shares Season 7 Shooting Update “Won’t Be Finished”, He Teases ‘Outlander’ Prequel!

The time-traveling fantasy series adapts a new book from Diana Gabaldon’s literary line each season. The first half of Season 6 was based on A Breath of Snow and Ashes. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Balfe’s pregnancy, the show’s episode order was shortened, and only a portion of the novel was covered.

Season 7 of Outlander will premiere in March 2021. Starz originally planned to have 12 episodes, but Starz increased the number to 16 in June to compensate for those dropped from Season 6. Season 7 of Outlander will mostly adapt the novel An Echo in the Bone, but the first few episodes will address the cliffhanger finale of Season 6. Season 7 began filming in April, and the news was confirmed after Starz shared a snapshot of the main cast.

Heughan now provides an update on the report. In a new interview with Esquire UK, he discusses how far the cast is into filming Season 7 of Outlander. As the actor points out, things are moving quickly, as the show has already wrapped production on episode 6. Heughan wants to finish filming on Outlander season 7 in February or March of next year, despite the fact that they are filming an 18-episode mega-season and despite Starz’s earlier announcement that season 7 will be sixteen episodes long.

This season will take a long time to complete because it is an 18-episode bumper super season, so we won’t be done until March or February of next year. It’s a big one this year because we had to cut it down by six episodes last year due to COVID, and my co-star Caitriona Balfe was pregnant, so we had to move it.

Outlander, whether it’s season 16 or season 18, will undoubtedly have a lot of mess to clean up when it returns for season 7. In the season 6 finale of Outlander, Jamie and Claire are up against Richard Brown and his Committee of Safety. Claire eventually confesses and agrees to stand trial for Malva Christie’s murder.

Claire is escorted to Wilmington after spending the night with Jamie thanks to Tom’s kindness, which is a significant departure from the books. Jamie is rescued by Ian and Cherokee while she is imprisoned and accused of witchcraft. In Outlander season 7, Ian and Jamie decide to free Claire, but whether they will make it to Wilmington in time is a question that will only be answered in Outlander season 7.

Given that Season 6 ended last month and Season 7 won’t begin production until at least February of next year, viewers will have to wait a long time to hear Claire’s fate. Of course, because Outlander is departing from Gabaldon‘s books, it’s difficult to foretell Claire’s fate in the upcoming episodes. However, in Outlander season 7, viewers may expect escalating tensions as well as an extended separation between Claire and Jamie.