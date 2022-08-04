Alex Jones Net Worth, Bio, Career, Early Life, And More!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Alexander Emerick “Alex” Jones is a talk radio personality, actor, and filmmaker from the United States. His estimated net worth is $5 million. His syndicated news and conversation show is his most well-known work. The Genesis Communication Network broadcasts The Alex Jones Show, which is based in Austin, Texas, over 60 AM, FM, and shortwave radio stations nationwide as well as online

Alex Jones Biography

Alexander Emerick Jones, better known by his stage name Alex Jones, is a well-known American author, actor, film director, and producer. For the general audience, Alex Jones is best known as the host of the Genesis Communications Network radio programme “The Alex Jones Show.”

The programme has gained popularity over the years and is now heard by over 15 million people each week. The “Alex Jones Show,” which Jones hosts, has included a number of well-known guests over the years. Among the most noteworthy are Roseanne Barr, Matthew Bellamy, Neil Fallon, Immortal Technique, Chuck Norris, and Christopher Walken, to name just a few.

Net Worth $5 million Full Name Alexander Emerick Jones Nationality United States Date of Birth February 11, 1974 Ethnicity American Occupation Radio Shock Jock,

Documentary Film Producer

In addition to his radio programme, Jones is well-known for his contentious beliefs about the 9/11 attacks, phoney moon landings, and the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting. Alex Jones was even referred to as America’s top conspiracy theorist for this reason.

Jones is also well-known for his writing; his first book, “9-11: Descent Into Tyranny,” was released in 2002. The Disinformation Company published “The Answer to 1984 is 1776” several years later, in 2008.

United States citizen Alex Jones was born in Texas in 1974 and attended Anderson High School there. He enrolled in the Austin Community College after receiving his diploma. Gary Allan’s book “None Dare Call It Conspiracy,” which had a big influence on Jones’ life as an adolescent, served as a major source of inspiration for him. Jones began working on a cable TV programme in Texas, which marked the beginning of his professional career.

Alex Jones Net Worth

Alex Jones’s Early Life

On February 11th, 1974, in Dallas, Texas, Alex Jones was born. He and his parents raised him in Rockwall, a Dallas enclave in Austin, Texas.

Jones is of English, German, and Irish ancestry. He graduated from Anderson High School in 1993 and played linebacker for the football team.

He mostly studied conspiracy theories and conservative news when he was a teenager. Jones enrolled in Austin Community College after graduating from high school but left soon after.

In 1974, Alex Jones was born in Dallas, Texas. Alexander Emerick Jones is his full name, however he usually goes by Alex.

Alex Jones Personal Life

From 2007 to 2015, Alex and Kelly Jones were wed. They are parents of three kids. Due to her ex-strange husband’s conduct, Kelly Jones requested sole custody of their kids in 2017. She claimed that he was an unstable individual and was worried about their kids’ safety. His lawyer attempted to portray him as “playing a character” similar to a “performance artist” by claiming that his actions were normal for him. Jones has consistently denied having a role in his programme. Jones still has visitation rights despite Kelly being given sole custody.

Jones was detained and accused of drunk driving in Texas in March 2020. His DWI charge, a class B misdemeanour, was confirmed by the Travis County jail in Austin. After being taken into custody, he was released on a “personal recognisance bail” four hours later.

Alex Jones Education

Alex attended Anderson High School in Texas, where he graduated in 1993 with average grades. Later, he enrolled in Texas’ Austin Community College. He read Gary Allen’s None Dare Call It Conspiracy rather frequently while in college. There were a lot of problems with other students and even the police as a result. He eventually quit, deciding not to finish his degree.

Alex Jones Concedes Sandy Hook School Shooting

Alex Jones, the creator of InfoWars and a prominent conspiracy theorist, has concluded his testimony in the defamation case brought against him for his assertions that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting atrocity, which claimed the lives of 20 children and six adults, was a fabrication.

giving evidence to the jury Particularly now that I’ve met the parents, Jones added. It is absolutely true. Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Jesse Lewis, who was six years old when he perished in the Newtown, Connecticut tragedy, brought him to court in Austin, Texas.

When called to the witness stand, both offered passionate testimonies. Up to $150 million in damages might be imposed on Jones. On Wednesday morning, the radio host was subjected to uncomfortable cross-examination during which much of what he testified was disputed by the plaintiff’s lawyer and he was questioned on his knowledge of what perjury was.

Additionally, it came to light that Jones’ own attorney had unintentionally given the opposition’s legal team access to all of the information on his phone. The House Select Committee looking into what happened on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC, while Jones was in the city, is now reportedly seeking this information.