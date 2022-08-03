0 SHARES Share Tweet

We’re less than a month away from the release of House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones, and we’ve just seen an extended trailer for it. Game of Thrones ended with much disappointment for many viewers, but HBO has big plans for the fantasy epic, including a slew of spin-offs. House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones, tells the story of a 200-year-old feud between House Targaryen and its enemies, the Night’s Watch.

After the initial Naomi Watts-led prequel was canceled before it even started, the series came into play. The plot of Jane Goldman’s novel was supposed to take place a thousand years before the events of Game of Thrones, which worried the studio’s executives. It was not canceled only to create room for Watts’ series, as George R.R. Martin said in an interview.

House Of The Dragon Release Date

The premiere date has been set for August 21, 2022, on HBO. A teaser trailer for House of the Dragon’s upcoming 2022 release confirmed that filming had begun in April 2021. It took about eight months for season 1 of Game of Thrones to go from start to finish; by season 8, that time had increased to about a year and a half.

Although Covid-19 production had been temporarily halted, House of Dragons remained somewhere in the middle. It’s likely that it will be bigger than the first film, but smaller than the second, given its short production timeline (it’s scheduled to wrap up in February 2022).

For some time now, word has been floating around about a 2022 release date for the Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, but at San Diego Comic-Con, a new extended trailer was shown, and cast and crew members spilled many details.

Where To Watch House Of The Dragon?

It will launch on both HBO and HBO Max on the same day, so if you don’t already have an HBO subscription, you’ll need to get one. There will be ten episodes in the first season. Season 1 of House of the Dragon will have ten episodes, like previous Game of Thrones seasons. The series will be available on Sky TV on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the United Kingdom.

House Of The Dragon Cast

Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno will round out the ensemble cast. A royal hand who serves both the king and his country is played by Ifans, whereas Toussaint plays a man whose family tree stretches back as far as the Targaryens and who hails from a family that is both more powerful and wealthier than either of the Lannister houses. Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, a dragon rider, and Lord Velaryon’s wife will be played by Best. Smith’s Daemon has a close ally in Mizuno, who will play Maria.

There will be no Game of Thrones-esque cast in this series. Following are the characters you can expect to see in House Of The Dragon:

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

Emily Carey as Alicent Hightower

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon – or The Sea Snake, as he’s known

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon

John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon

Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon

Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron

Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling

Ryan Corr as Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong

Jefferson Hall as twins Lord Jason Lannister and Tyland Lannister

David Horovitch as Grand Maester Mellos

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong

Bill Paterson as Lord Lyman Beesbury

Gavin Spokes as Lord Lyonel Strong

House Of The Dragon Trailer

The teaser trailer debuted on HBO on May 5th. For example, we got a better look at characters such as Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower in the teaser, which also featured a cameo appearance by Considine as King Viserys Targaryen. As Lord Corlys Velaryon, played by Steve Toussaint, delivers the catchy statement in the trailer: “Blood is not recorded in the annals of time. It has a good memory.”

With numerous trailers previously released, HBO has been steadily building anticipation for House of the Dragon. They teased the “ugly game” in the new fantasy series’ opening trailer and showed us a few clues to the plot.

The Houses of Westeros will swear allegiance to King Viserys and Princess Rhaenyra, but there are definitely some who would rather watch the world burn than hand the throne to a woman.

There was a shorter teaser issued on October 5th, 2021, which you can see here. A voiceover from Daemon Targaryen, Smith’s Prince Daemon, says, “Dreams didn’t make us kings—dragons.” Despite the lack of dragons, there is a glimpse of the Iron Throne in the first footage.

House Of The Dragon Plot

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin‘s novel, Fire and Blood, which takes place 200 years before the Game of Thrones timeline. Aegon’s conquest of Westeros and the establishment of the Iron Throne mark the beginning of the novel. It is at this point that we see the Targaryens rule over the Six Kingdoms for many years, both good and bad.

As a result, Aegon II and his half-sister Princess Rhaenyra engage in a bloody civil war for the throne that Viserys I currently holds. According to the teasers, the show’s main focus will be this civil war.

There will be battles, bloodshed, betrayals, and lots of dragons in this program based on George R. R. Martin’s work, so prepare yourself accordingly.

In the next season, we’ll also get to see some previously unseen places of Westeros. Driftmark, the home of House Velaryon and the Sea Snake in Blackwater Bay near Dragonstone, is one of these brand-new planets.