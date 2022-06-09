After Having 7 Children, Nick Cannon Says He’s Expecting More!!

The American television host Nick Cannon is once again in the light of discussion after he said that he is expecting at least 3 babies this year. The American Host, Actor, and rapper have in total 7 babies. In the month of January this year he confirmed that he will be welcoming his 8th child this year. In the year 2021 Nick and Abby De La Rosa welcomed 3 children together.

Nick Will Be Welcoming His Eighth Child With The Model Bre Tiesi

Rosa gave birth to twins, Zion and Zillion last year. Apart from Zion and Zillion, Nick also welcomed a child with Model Alyssa Scott last year itself. Nick will be welcoming his eighth child with the model Bre Tiesi. This upcoming child will be Bre’s first child and Cannon’s eighth child. In 2008 he married American Singer Mariah Carey with whom he divorced in the year 2016

The Actor on Tuesday’s Lip Service Podcast said that he is expecting to welcome more babies this year. Responding to the rumors about him, the 41-year-old said, “Three babies on the way,” Cannon jokes, “When you say ‘on the way…’ What count are you at? Let’s just put it this way … the stork is on the way.” When the host of the podcast on the other side asked for clarification on the three babies, Cannon remained very quiet and said “I don’t know, it could be…”

In June 2021 Nick Cannon welcomed twins Zion and Zillion who are now 11 months. Nick’s and Alyssa Scott’s son, Zen, died in December at the age of 5 months battling brain cancer. In the podcast, he also spoke about the incident when his therapist asked him to practice celibacy.

Remembering that incident the actor said that his therapist asked him to chill out to which Nick replied let’s practice celibacy. During the discussion, he said, “And that was like October … I didn’t even make it to January. I was supposed to make it to the top of the year. Then obviously I started going through some stuff” He further spoke about his mental condition when he lost his 5-month-old son. He said, “I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December … The thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, ‘let’s just give him a little vagina, and that’s gonna cure it all.’”

Continuing the statement Cannon told that he broke the celibacy before Christmas. Nick Cannon also confessed that he sometimes gets anxious about welcoming his new baby with Tiesi. Cannon further said, “You just stay in prayer, you stay in agreement with your partner to just make sure everything is a blessing and operates properly. So just stay prayed up.”

Nick Cannon is very much active on Instagram. He keeps on posting pics of him along with his kids whom he calls bundle of joy.