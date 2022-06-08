Revealed!!! Amber Heard Responds To Depp’s TikTok Message

In a TikTok video, Johnny Depp claims he’s’moving forward.’ This is how Amber Heard is feeling.

In a statement released shortly after Johnny Depp’s debut on TikTok, in which he thanked his fans for their support, Amber Heard’s team underlined her concern for women’s rights.

TikTok user 58-year-old published a post thanking fans for their support during the six-week lengthy defamation trial on Tuesday morning. “Moving on” was emphasized in the actor’s message to fans “both in the court case and in his personal life.

Depp, 58, joined TikTok on Tuesday, less than a week after a jury largely sided with him and awarded him $10.35 million in damages and Heard $2 million after a six-week trial.

In 2018, Amber Heard wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in which she described herself as a domestic abuse survivor. Johnny Depp sued her for defamation. Jurors just awarded Depp $15 million in damages, and now he makes his TikTok debut. “To all of my most loved, loyal, and unshakable followers,” the actor wrote in his first TikTok post. We’ve gone all over the world together, and we’ve seen it all. We’ve been on the same path for a long time. Because you cared, we were able to do the right thing. This is the beginning of a new chapter in our lives.

During the Depp vs. Heard trial, social media platforms like TikTok were critical in the media trial. Justice for Johnny Depp” is trending on Twitter, according to the BBC “amassed a whopping 19.9 billion TikTok views.

Jurors ruled that a Washington Post essay by Heard about domestic violence was defamatory and awarded $10.35 million (£8.2 million) in damages to Johnny Depp, even though the post did not name him.

Her counterclaim was successful in alleging that Depp’s counsel defamed her by suggesting that she’d made up her charges to capitalize on the “MeToo” movement, and a jury awarded her $2 million in damages.

“I owed it to my children and to everyone who has stood by my side through the good times and the bad. The fact that I’ve finally done it makes me happy.”

