Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo will return to the roles they played in Time Is Up! According to Deadline, the formerly engaged couple will reprise their roles as Vivien and Roy in the sequel Game of Love. Elisa Amoruso directed and co-wrote the first film, Time Is Up, which she will return to co-write and direct in the sequel.

“Game of Love” follows Roy and Vivien as they prepare to sell the family estate at the former’s boyhood home in Sicily. A mystery woman appears during the stay and befriends Vivien, much to Roy’s chagrin. As revelations from Roy’s past compel the pair to confront areas of their relationship they didn’t know existed, tensions rise and lines are crossed.”

Bella Thorne is a 24-year-old American actress and model, born and raised in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Bella started her career by playing a role named Margaux Darling in the series Dirty Sexy Money and has gained a lot of fame and awards and nominations since then. Her full name is Annabella Avery Thorne, but she is famous by the name Bella Thorne. Along with being an actress, Bella is a singer and a writer. She released her first single “Watch Me” and was loved by her fans. Her career has gained all the love and fame in whatever field she tried.

Bella came out to the world as bisexual in 2016, after she broke up with Gregg Sulkin, an English actor. Bella dated Benjamin Mascolo for a long time and got engaged in 2021, but they broke up after their engagement. Bella and Benjamin were one of the most adored couples. Bella came out as a pansexual when she was dating Benjamin.

Benjamin Boscolo, on the other hand, is a 28-year-old Italian singer born in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. In the industry, people call him Benji. Bella and Benji were together for 3 years and got engaged in 2021. They met through Instagram and fell in love with each other, Bella confirmed in an interview. In 2021, Benj popped the question with the prettiest pear-shaped diamond ring, and Bella, without any hesitation, said yes.

In 2022, their breakup rumors were spreading and Bella confirmed the news to be true. She posted an Instagram story asking her fans to stop asking any questions regarding the breakup as it is her personal matter. They co-starred in Time Is Up and now are going to be co-starring in the sequel to it named Game of Love.

It is saddening to hear that Bella broke up with Benjamin, but we hope the new sequel gets more love than Time Is Up. Fans are no doubt eagerly waiting for the sequel to be on screen, but no information regarding the release of the movie or trailer is officially up yet. It will be delightful to see the couple star in movies once again with the chemistry and their charm. Time Is Up received enough love from its fans; hoping for the sequel to receive the same amount of love.