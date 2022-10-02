Whitney Houston Net Worth: Check Out Her Age, Bio, & More!

Whitney Houston gave the music industry some of the most powerful and heartfelt songs. She was nothing less than a legend. Besides being a singer, she was also a model, actress, and producer.

“I will always love you” is a song by her that her fans can appropriately dedicate to her since her songs are evergreen.

Whitney Houston

The era of this famous American singer is still spoken about and she has left a mark on all her fans. Her death was a tragic event that greatly impacted the lives of the people around her and her fans.

Her voice had a soul of its own and due to its impactful melodious nature, Whitney earned the nickname “The Voice”. Further in this article, we will get to know more about Whitney Houston’s net worth, family, age, death, career, bio, and more.

Key Facts About Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston is a record producer, singer, model, songwriter, film producer, actor, musician, and artist.

Whitney Houston has a net worth of $20 million

Whitney Houston Was born on Aug 9, 1963.

Whitney Houston is 48 years old.

Full Name Whitney Elizabeth Houston Profession American Singer Sources Of Income Model, Singer, Actor Residence United States Date Of Birth August 9, 1963 Age Aged 48 (When Died) Death Date 11 February 2012 Gender Female Nationality American Education Mount St. Dominic Academy Children Bobbi Kristina Brown Spouse Bobby Brown (m. 1992–2007) Wealth Type Self-made

Whitney Houston Biography

The late singer’s full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston and she was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. she was the daughter of John Russell Houston junior who was an ex-army man and Emily “Cissy” Houston who was a gospel singer and encouraged Whitney down the path of music.

She had an elder brother named Michael who also had a penchant for singing and a half-brother named Gary Garland, a former basketball player. She is the only singer to have had a consecutive record of being at the number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 hits.

At a young age, she started singing for the choir group at a church in Newark. She had modeled for a brief period and had gained success in the field as well but her true calling was always singing and so she was inclined to the same.

In her career, she has sold over 170 million albums and singles. She had also acted in and produced films and television shows.

Whitney Houston Net Worth / Salary

Whitney Houston’s current net worth is not available since the famous singer and actor passed away on February 11, 2012. Even though the late singer had a thriving career, at the time of her death, the singer was drowning in debts and had an estimated net worth of a negative 20 million dollars.

Her divorce and drug problems were the reason she lost her grip and unfortunately was never able to recover from that. After her death, her estate was able to make 40 million dollars. The sad demise of the singer led to her fans reminiscing which increased her record sales.

Whitney Houston’s movie Sparkle also added to the whopping estate value. What she couldn’t do during her last days was done by her executive who was not only able to settle the late singer’s debt but was also able to keep a grand amount of 20 million dollars for the singer’s daughter Bobbi Kristina who unfortunately met the same fate as her mother and passed away at a young age.

Whitney Houston Early Life

As mentioned earlier, Whitney Houston was born in Newark and after the 1967 riots, she shifted to East Orange, New Jersey with her family at the feeble age of 4 years old. Her parents eventually got divorced and her mother encouraged her interest in music and also helped brush her skills in the field.

She started gospel singing for the church choir at the New Hope Baptist Church. she also learned how to play the piano when she was only 11 years old. She landed singing gigs as a background singer and also sang background vocals for the famous Chaka Khan song titled “I’m every woman”.

She later sang her own version of this song for the movie “The Bodyguard” and it received a lot of success. Whitney was noticed by a photographer and she also landed modeling gigs and television commercials.

She used to accompany her mother when she performed gigs at nightclubs and would sometimes join her mother on stage. Her career picked up when she was seen by Arista Records owner Clive.

Whitney Houston Career

At the early age of eleven, Whitney sang for the church choir just like her mother who too was a gospel singer. She had a penchant for music and singing since a young age and was inspired by singers like Chaka Khan and Roberta Flack.

She sang background vocals for the famous Chaka Khan at the age of 16. Soon after she was discovered by a photographer and was offered to do modeling. She accepted this offer and excelled in this field by becoming the first black woman to appear in well-known magazines including Cosmopolitan, Glamour, Young Miss, and more.

Whitney’s modeling career also landed her a role in a television commercial. She used to tag along with her mother when she performed gigs at nightclubs and later started doing the same, accompanying her sometimes and separately performing as well.

Her talents were seen and recognized and she got the chance to sign for Arista Records which was headed by Clive Davis. Her career picked up from here and there was no looking back.

Whitney Houston Earnings By Year

Whitney Houston’s earnings by the year are not available currently since she passed away a few years ago in the year 2012. We do know that in her peak career she was able to earn around 30 million dollars a year by just touring. She also signed a 100 million dollar contract with Arista Records. She earned money from singing, acting, and producing.

Whitney Houston Personal Life/Relationships

In her lifetime, Whitney Houston was linked to the musician Jermaine Jackson, footballer Randall Cunningham and the very famous actor Eddie Murphy. After all these brief romances, Houston met her to-be husband Bobby Brown at the Soul Train Music Awards in the year 1989.

She dated the singer for three years and then married him in the year 1992. Her husband wasn’t the best of influences and wound up in a lot of trouble in the future. The pair later had a daughter in the year 1993 and they named her Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Her marriage went downhill and Houston’s personal life problems affected her career deeply. She even developed a drug problem and eventually her divorce was finalized.

On the unfortunate day of February 11, 2012, it was reported that the singer drowned in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

The singer had developed heart disease and also had a cocaine problem which was a contributing factor in her untimely death at the age of just 48 years.

Whitney Houston Awards And Honors

Whitney Houston’s singing career was one of the most recognized careers over the years and her songs are still fondly heard and remembered.

She was appreciated and awarded many accolades in her lifetime which included 2 Emmy awards, 6 Grammy awards, 14 World Music Awards, 16 Billboard Music Awards, 22 American Music Awards, and 2 Grammy Hall of Fame honors. She has also been inducted into the Grammy, R & B Music, and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame.

The Talk On Social Media

It is a known fact that fame has always come with a heavy cost. Whitney Houston was appreciated during her career for her amazing voice but she was also a victim of drug abuse and scandalous encounters.

Whitney managed to make news for several reasons and in her final days was in a lot of debt and could barely make ends meet.

Her untimely death sent waves of shock and sadness all over the world and her fans expressed that the world had lost a true gem. Social media along with news channels were entirely dedicated to the singer and the great career she had.

The fans expressed that the music industry had lost a true gem and that it was never going to be the same without her.

