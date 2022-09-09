All About Adam Gary Sevani Net Worth, Career, Movies, Bio!

Adam Sevani is a triple threat who excels in singing, dancing, and acting. He is perhaps best known for his role as Robert “Moose” Alexander III in the Step Up series.

In his studies for lighting design, Moose, a geeky student, discovers an unusual talent for dancing. The New York Times commended Sevani’s portrayal of Moose, a character described as “perhaps the meanest nerd in the history of cinema.”

According to fans, one of the most beloved characters in the franchise is Moose, who Adam Sevani portrays. This could account for the studio’s repeated efforts to book him.

In addition, he received the “Best Scene Stealer” Young Hollywood Award in 2008 for this performance.

The Young Hollywood Awards, which celebrate the best in pop culture—including movies, television, sports, and fashion—are decided by votes from teenagers and young adults each year, thus cementing his popularity.

With his acting and dancing career, Adam Sevan amassed a huge personal fortune of $1.5 million. His movie, which got a lot of negative and positive reviews, ended up making more than $150 million globally.

When Sevani’s return as Moose in the third installment of the Step Up series was officially announced in May 2009, his wealth undoubtedly increased.

A $30 million budget was used for New York City filming. With over $159 million worldwide box office receipts against a $30 million budget, the movie is the highest-grossing entry in the series.

Sevani took home roughly $1.2 million from the earnings. In the following years, Sevani and his friend went to open a dance studio. This investment was going to pay off in the long run by ensuring a steady income.

Adam Gary Sevani Early Life

Adam was brought into this world on June 29, 1992, in Los Angeles, California. Adam Manucharian is his real name, although he goes by Adam Sevani.

He is an Italian-Armenian hybrid and the son of Gagik Sevani-Manucharian and Edita Manucharian. Vahe Sevani, his older brother, was a member of the boy band NLT that Adam choreographed for.

His father, a choreographer, encouraged him to start dancing at three. Later, he developed his dancing abilities at his parents’ Synthesis Dance Center dance studio.

Additionally, Sevani was a member of the singing/dancing group FlyKidz, which appeared on the CBS network’s kids’ program.

Soon after, Adam appeared in commercials, including one for J.C. Penny Children’s Apparel with a fellow child actor and dancer Alyson Stoner, who also starred in the Step Up series.

Adam Gary Sevani Professional Life

He became a professional dancer like his father, continuing the family tradition. His commercial appearances soon followed. He and fellow child actor and dancer Alyson Stoner appeared in one of his first commercials for J.C. Penney’s Children’s Apparel.

Since then, Sevani has shown off his dancing prowess in songs by Mase, Will Smith, T-Pain, and NLT, as well as in the music videos for “Switch,” “Church,” and “Breathe, Stretch, Shake.”

Additionally, Adam Sevani is recognized for choreographing NLT’s “Karma” music video and serving as a backup dancer for Kevin Federline during his 2006 Teen Choice Awards performance.

Sevani appeared in Step Up 2: The Streets, the follow-up to the dance drama Step Up, released by Touchstone Pictures in February 2008. The film was about a group of college students who formed a dance group and engaged in street combat.

Critics lauded Sevani’s portrayal of Robert “Moose” Alexander III as he “might be the baddest nerd in movie history,” according to The New York Times. Sevani was officially confirmed to return as Moose in the third entry of the Step Up series in May 2009.

Step Up 3D is a movie about Moose and his best friend Camille Alyson Stoner, who move to New York to start college, but Sevani’s character gets involved in the underground dance scene. In August 2010, the movie was released, and critics generally gave it mixed reviews.

In the fourth episode of the series, Step Up Revolution, released in July 2012, Sevani made a brief cameo. Step Up: All In, the fifth film in the Step Up series, featured Sevani reprising his role as Moose.

Adam Sevani has also made appearances in Art Prison, Lucifer, and LOL. In addition to conventional acting roles, he frequently makes appearances in music videos, such as Chris Brown’s “Hope You Do” music video from 2017.

To this day, Sevani is still a performing dancer and public figure. He frequently shares work he’s done with brands and other celebrities on his personal Instagram account.

Adam Gary Sevani Personal Life

Although Adam Sevani prefers to keep his love life private, he has occasionally made headlines for allegedly dating Montanna Tucker and Alyson Stoner, two other Step Up alums.

According to another rumor, he allegedly dated Miley Cyrus a year before she began seeing Liam Hemsworth. However, Adam Sevani currently seems to be unattached.

