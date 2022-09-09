Timbaland is famous among the global public for being one of the world’s top rappers. However, the 50-year-old DJ still makes the audience dance with full energy on the splendid numbers.

Some of the top songs of this spectacular artist are Apologize, Here We Come, Scream, and many more.

All About Timbaland Net Worth, Age, Early Life, Awards!

Besides being the rapper, Timbaland, or Timothy Zachary Mosley, is an outstanding record producer from America as well as a songwriter. Hence, music is related to his veins, as you can see him in many roles.

However, whatever he does, uniqueness and excellence are reflected greatly. So, it is better to dive into this personality’s personal and early life to know him better.

Timbaland Net Worth

The present reports suggest that Timbaland’s impressive net worth amounts to $85 million. His source of income is multiple, as he is a brilliant performer in various roles.

The gold records and RIAA-certified mind-blowing compositions allowed various artists to grab prestigious awards.

Moreover, the sales of some of his records have crossed 10 million across the globe. He is definitely an outstanding record executive, rapper, musician, and lyricist. From the Ginuwine…the Bachelor, his days of success began.

The list of his yearly income in some of the previous years is here;-

$7 million (2018)

$8 million (2017)

$6 million (2016)

$9 million (2015)

$7 million (2014)

So, it has been a roller coaster ride for the singer, and the earnings varied as per his works.

Timbaland Early Life

In 1972, Timbaland was born on the 10th day of March. Virginia’s Norfolk is his hometown. Latrice and Garland Mosley are the parents of the singer.

Sebastian is the younger brother, and Courtney Rashon is his sister, a famous author cum make-up artist today. From childhood, Timothy’s love for music grew at a rapid scale. He used to read in Salem High School.

DJ Timmy Tim was his stage name when he worked as a DJ from a very young age. The average height of the leading artist is 5 feet 7 inches.

Moreover, his amazing friends’ group also contains some remarkable news in modern music history. Gene Thornton and his brother Terrence were very close to the young Timothy.

The three composed several song numbers on their own. Timothy was fantastic at writing lyrics and decided at that time that music would be his passion and profession.

Date Of Birth 10 March 1972 Age 50 years Profession Record Producer, Rapper,

Singer, Songwriter, Record Executive Height 5 ft 7 in(1.7 m) Weight 75 kg Nationality American Net Worth $85 million

Timbaland Career

DeVante became the teacher and guide of young Timothy when he was only 19. Moreover, he was in the company of some famous rappers during his childhood in Virginia.

The name of Missy Elliot is worth-mentioning here. So, the seed of DJ and music was already in Timothy’s blood. After learning about using different studio equipment from DeVante, his interests doubled.

But his career began with the production of R & B acts in the 1990s.

In 1996, people realized this young boy’s real talent. As a newcomer, he was outstanding in the One in a Million song. This was sung by the then-leading artist, Aaliyah.

However, after the grand success of this number, Timothy became Timbaland and even did a fabulous rap in partnership with Magoo. He had already known this great rapper since childhood, so the recording went very smoothly.

Welcome To Our World was the first joint album of Timbaland and Magoo in 1997. The platinum status of this album shows how people accepted the amazing singer and the multi-talented artist into their lives.

The journey continues till today also with many top-class blockbuster hits. Sexy Back, Drunk in Love, Pusher Love Girl, I Think She Knows, etc., are some renowned numbers.

Must Read:- All About Kayla Cardona Net Worth, Bio, Age, Family!

Timbaland Personal Life

Monique Mosley is Timbaland’s wife, and the marriage took place in 2008. However, in 2013, Monique filed a divorce suit and demanded a considerable amount from the artist.

Reign is the son of the couple from the 5-year long married life.

At one point in time, this singer became addicted to drugs. But the thought of Michael Jackson brought him back to normal life after many years.

Timbaland Awards And Honors

Timbaland is the winner of multiple awards and got nominations for many others.

Some of the highlighting names in this regard include Non-Classical Producer of the Year in 2008, Favorite Rock Male Artist in 2007, Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media in 2016, Best Dance Recording in 2007, and many others.

This terrific artist also won the Grammy award and thus created a remarkable place in the history of the global and American music industry.

Read More:- Queen Elizabeth II, The Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Died At Age Of 96!