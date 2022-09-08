35.6 C
Oacoma
Thursday, September 8, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II, The Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Died At Age Of 96!

By Nancy Erin

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. She was on the throne of the United Kingdom for seven decades, which was longer than any other British monarch.

Officials from the royal family said that the queen “died peacefully” on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle, which was her home in the Scottish Highlands.

Charles, her 73-year-old son, is now the king and will be called King Charles III. Officials said that he is still at Balmoral and that he will go back to London on Friday.

In a statement, the king said, “The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a time of great sadness for me and all of my family.” “We are very sad about the death of a much-loved Sovereign and Mother. I know that her death will hurt a lot of people in the country, the Realms, the Commonwealth, and all over the world.”

Officials said that Elizabeth had been put under medical care earlier on Thursday. In a statement, the palace said, “After more testing this morning, The Queen’s doctors are worried about Her Majesty’s health and have suggested she stay under medical supervision.”

Other members of the royal family, like her grandson Prince William, who is now the heir apparent, also went to Balmoral. Prince Harry was already in the country for a charity event and was said to be on his way.

World Leaders And Other People Pay Their Respects

After the news came out on Thursday, people from all over the world, including world leaders and cultural icons, sent their condolences in a flood.

French President Emmanuel Macron said, “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II stood for the continuity and unity of the British nation for more than 70 years.” “I remember her as a friend of France and a kind-hearted queen who left a lasting mark on her country and her century.”

A double rainbow was in the sky above London’s Buckingham Palace, where hundreds of people had come to lay flowers and pay their respects.

In recent years, the queen has done less public work and has sometimes skipped events where she used to always show up. In the past few months, she had trouble moving around, so she spent most of her time at Windsor Castle, the family’s country estate near London, and at Balmoral, the castle in Scotland.

She got COVID-19 in February, and she said later that it made her “very tired and exhausted.”

In June, Elizabeth went to a party to celebrate her 70 years on the throne called the Platinum Jubilee. She watched the parade from a balcony at Buckingham Palace. But she didn’t get to see most of the other events. And on Tuesday, she met for the first time with the new prime minister of the UK, Liz Truss, at Balmoral.

Prime Minister Liz Truss points to a “great loss”

Truss said that Thursday was “a day of great loss” as she stood outside of 10 Downing Street.

“We feel sad about the death of the king’s mother along with his family. And while we’re sad, we must come together as a country to help him deal with the huge responsibility he now has for all of us “she told me. “We will be loyal to him, just as his mother was loyal to so many people for so long.”

Elizabeth became monarch on February 6, 1952. During her 70-year reign, she oversaw some of the most important events in British history, such as the end of the British Empire and the independence of more than 20 countries that had been part of it. During her time in power, 15 British Prime Ministers and 14 U.S. Presidents came and went. By the time she died, most Brits had never seen another monarch.

She was respected at home and abroad, but after Princess Diana’s death, she was called out for being out of touch with how people felt.

“Queen Elizabeth II was more than just a ruler. She marked a time, “In a statement, Biden and the First Lady said this. “We are very sorry for the Royal Family’s loss of their Queen, who was also their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will be a big part of British history and the history of the rest of the world.”

Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

