Anderson Cooper Net Worth, Bio, Age, Height!

A journalist and one of CNN’s top anchors, Anderson Cooper, 54, works in journalism. CNN presenter on the network for over 20 years, Anderson Cooper has enthralled viewers. He serves as a reporter for CBS’s 60 Minutes while hosting Anderson Cooper 360°.

Things To Know About Anderson Cooper Net Worth, Career!

From 2011 to 2013, Cooper hosted his broadcast network talk show, Anderson Live. In addition, the broadcaster frequently updates his social media accounts with information about his personal life, including his children and Benjamin Maisani.

Anderson Cooper Net Worth

$50 million is the estimated personal wealth of American reporter, writer, and tv presenter Anderson Cooper. He receives a $12 million yearly income as the host of the CNN news program “Anderson Cooper 360.”

When Anderson’s mother was just a year old, his paternal grandfather passed away. In 1925, he left his whole estate, worth $5 million, to his daughter because he was the only male Vanderbilt heir still alive.

After accounting for inflation, that is equivalent to about $70 million. Anderson, however, asserted that by the time his mother passed away, there was no significant amount of the Vanderbilt family fortune left.

The man also owns a sizable real estate portfolio accumulated through time. He owns houses in Connecticut, Brazil, and even had a few places in the Hamptons for a period. However, he spends most of his time in his historic residences in Greenwich Village, New York City.

Anderson Cooper Early Life

June 3, 1967, saw the birth of Anderson Cooper in Manhattan, New York City. Wyatt Emory Cooper, his dad, wrote books, and his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, was an heiress, fashion designer, and artist.

The railroad and shipping mogul, Cornelius Vanderbilt’s great-great-great-grandson was Gloria. Cooper modeled from 10 to 13 for Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, and Macy’s before becoming a news anchor.

His academic pursuits included political science and international relations at Yale University. Cooper worked as a CIA intern for two summers while in college.

His father’s unexpected death in 1978 left a tragic legacy. His elder brother took his own life ten years later. This incident sparked his enthusiasm for journalism.

Anderson Cooper Career

After graduating from Yale University, Anderson lived in Vietnam for a year, where he learned the vernacular at the University of Hanoi.

Next, Cooper began filming reports on Vietnamese culture and daily life before moving on to Bosnia, Somalia, Rwanda, and other war-torn countries to produce stories for Channel One.

Cooper started as an ABC News correspondent in 1995 before being named co-anchor of the network’s “World News Now” program on September 21, 1999.

Before returning to television in 2000, Cooper decided he needed a break from the demanding news schedule and hosted “The Mole” for two seasons. He started working for CNN in 2001 when he co-anchored “American Morning” with Paula Zahn. He was named the weekend prime-time host for CNN in 2002.

Beginning in 2003, he hosted his program, “Anderson Cooper 360.” Early in 2007, Cooper agreed to a multi-year contract with CNN that would allow him to continue contributing to the CBS News show “60 Minutes” while also serving as an anchor and correspondent for the network.

Due to the arrangement, his yearly compensation increased from $2 million to $4 million. Cooper has received multiple honors for his coverage of various events and problems as a journalist.

Among them was an Emmy Award he received in 1997 for reporting on Princess Diana’s funeral.

Cooper has also written numerous articles as a freelancer for magazines like Details, among other outlets. In addition, his autobiography “Dispatches from the Edge” was released by HarperCollins in May 2006, and in June of the same year, it topped The New York Times Best Seller list.

Anderson Cooper Personal Life

Cooper, an openly gay moderator, oversaw the second presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Cooper made history by becoming the first openly gay moderator in a general election presidential debate. Before deciding to come out as gay officially, Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, sought Cooper’s counsel.

2009 saw the start of the relationship between Anderson and the French businessman Benjamin. All across New York City, Benjamin is the owner of several bars and clubs.

In the Big Apple, they made their home together in the former firehouse Anderson had purchased in 2010. Cooper acknowledged that he and Maisani had broken up in 2018.

Cooper’s children are now being raised by the two of them as co-parents, but they have remained close friends. June 2019 saw the passing of Cooper’s mother. It was discovered that she had given most of her wealth to her son a few weeks after she passed away.

