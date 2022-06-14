Tony Awards 2022 was held at Radio City Music hall on Sunday, 12th June in New York City where Aaron Tveit and his girlfriend Ericka Hunter were captured on camera. Aaron Tveit was the presenter at the Tony Awards 2022. He joined the show with his long-time girlfriend Ericka Hunter. The duo was captured together while they were stepping out at the Award function.

He won the Best Performance Award by Leading Actor in a Musical last year for one of the best works ‘Moulin Rouge’ and through this, history has been made as Aaron Tveit was the sole nominee in this category in 2020. At the function, Aaron Tveit and Broadway Star Adrienne Warren together presented an award. Adrienne Warren is the one who won the Best Performance award for Leading Actress in a musical last year for ‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

Aaron Tveit Won The Tony Award And Teared Up During The Speech

In 2020, Aaron Tveit was officially announced as the winner of the Tony Award and he was the sole nominee in the category. The 38-year-old actor made history by winning the award. The Tony Award 2020 was held on 26th September. Aaron won the award for his musical performance in the ‘Moulin Rouge’ show.

It is stated by the committee at the Tony Award 2020 that when the award committee selects one nominee for a category, it shall be submitted to the Tony voters. Sixty percent of total ballots cast grant the award in the category. Aaron teared up during his acceptance speech.

What Did Aaron Tveit Say During His Acceptance Speech?

During the acceptance speech, Aaron Tveit said that ‘we’ including the team are so privileged to get this on Broadway. He thanked all the spectators and his girlfriend who brought him here. He also said that they are honored for the position that they got in the theatre.

He further continued by striving to tell the stories which represent many rather than a few, by the many instead of a few, and for the many and not for a few. He told that they work to change people’s minds, people’s hearts, and people’s lives. He suggested people not forget that through an attempt they can change the world and the moment was more precious to him than whatever he said.

What Is The ‘Moulin Rouge’ Show About?

The ‘Moulin Rouge’ show is famous in Paris. It is one of the veritable symbols like the Eiffel Tower in Paris. This show contains a fun atmosphere and catchy music in a joyful music hall every evening for more than a century. The show gained popularity for its unique façade and bright little sails.

READ MORE:

Toulouse Lautrec keeps it immortalized. The ‘Moulin Rouge’ is also famous in the world for its eternal cabaret for Parisian nightlife, especially at festivals. On the 8th of May Sunday 2022 Aaron Tveit, tam Mutu, and Ricky Rojas played their final performance in the Tony award-winning best musical Moulin Rouge at AI Hirschfeld Theatre.