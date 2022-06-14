On 12th June, Roddy Ricch was released from police custody after being arrested in Queens, New York for gun possession just a few minutes before his performance at the Governor’s Ball music festival.

The NYPD stated to the NY Post that a loaded 9mm handgun was unfolded under a passenger seat of a vehicle that the rapper and two other men were driving when the police did not allow them at a checkpoint at the City Field venue.

Authorities Dropped The Criminal Charge Against The Rapper Roddy Ricch After His Festival Arrest

As per the report of TMZ, 23 years old American rapper Roddy Ricch, 57-year-old driver Carlos Collins, and 46-year-old bodyguard Michael Figueroa were charged by the police with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device, and unlawful possession of that device at the security checkpoint at about 6:20 p.m.

According to The New York Daily News, the cases against Collins and Rich whose birth name is Rodrick Moore were dismissed. Unfortunately, another member of their team Figueroa was arraigned on 12th June in Queens Criminal Court.

Roddy Ricch’s arrival time was scheduled at 6:30 PM. He did not even arrive within the next 45 minutes of his scheduled time. It was tweeted by the Governor’s Ball on Sunday night that Roddy Ricch was no longer performing at the concert. Further details were not provided from the festival. Rumors started circulating that the famous rapper was probably arrested by the police before his set.

What Did The NYPD Inform?

As per the information of an NYPD spokesperson to Rolling Stone, they were arrested on Saturday, though the charges were pending. Regarding the arrest, further details were not provided yet. The charges against him were dropped following his arrest a day prior.

As per the report of “New York Daily News”, it was informed by a clerk at the court that the Compton rapper’s case was dismissed. The rapper was reminded that he had enough money to get to. On Sunday, an NYPD official said to New York that the reason they did the checkpoints was for expressly that purpose and they did not want people introducing guns in the venue. The latest rapper Roddy Ricch was arrested en route to the New York music festival.

At 2019 Rolling Loud, 5 New York-based rappers were last- minutes removed from the lineup after the rappers were deemed ‘public safety concerns,’ by the New York City Police Department. The NYPD believed that if any of them were allowed to perform, there would be a higher risk of violence.

What Did Roody Ricch Say On The Stage After Being Released From Custody?

After release from police custody he took shower for refreshment, then took the Summer Jam Stage. He asked his fans from the stage “New Jersey, You ready?” and he also said before launching into his next song “Can I hear everybody in here say ‘F### NYPD’”.

On 12th May the latest rapper was featured on Post Malone’s single ‘Cooped Up’, which appeared on Twelve Carat Toothache.

READ MORE: