Jacob Elordi And Olivia Jade Giannulli Are Dating!!

A fresh story claims that Olivia Jade and Jacob Elordi are dating. The Euphoria actor, 24, and social media star, 22, were first seen out and about in Los Angeles in December 2021.

The Couple’s Relationship Status Update Comes Five Months

The couple’s relationship status update comes five months after the Euphoria star, 24, and the social media influencer, 22, started romance speculations when they were pictured sipping coffee together in Los Angeles in December 2021, sparking romance rumors.

“They both just got out of relationships,” a source told Us at the time. “They’re not rushing into anything serious.” In August 2021, the Kissing Booth actor ended his relationship with Kaia Gerber, while the YouTuber ended her relationship with on-again, off-again boyfriend Jackson Guthy. “It’s going well so far, and there are sparks between them,” the insider said of Elordi and Giannulli’s romance, which has only become hotter since then.

He moved on with his Euphoria co-star Zendaya in 2020, but the two broke up the same year. One month after starting romance speculations with Gerber, the model and the Australian native announced their relationship on social media in October.

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t expect anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love unconditionally,” says the author. She was gushing at the time. “Lust is touching or wanting other people, but love is seeing someone.”

Us revealed at the time that she and Elordi stopped their romance five months later. Kaia has now started dating Elvis Presley’s son Austin Butler, with whom she debuted on the red carpet at the Met Gala 2022 earlier this month.

Jacob has been linked to model Bianca Finch since then. Olivia and her ex-boyfriend Jackson Guthy split up in August 2021.

According to Us, their breakup was caused by pressure from Olivia’s parents, Full House star Lori Loughlin and designer Mossimo Giannulli, who were both engaged in the college admissions scam.

Jacob’s relationship with model Kaia lasted from 2020 to 2021, with the lovely couple calling it quits in November of that year.

Olivia and Jacob’s new relationship occurs at a time when they are both at the pinnacle of their professions. Olivia, a renowned social media celebrity who competed in Dancing With The Stars last year, routinely makes headlines with her breathtaking images and clothes.

Jacob is best known for his roles in The Kissing Booth films with Joey King and as poisonous high school quarterback Nate Jacobs in HBO’s critically acclaimed series Euphoria.

The Dаncing With the Stars season 22 alum and the musician first split in May 2019, only to rejoin in August. They briefly separated two years later, in early October 2021, but later that month, rumors of reconciliation surfaced. Just days before they rekindled their romаnce, Giаnnulli was forced to refute allegations that she and DWTS dance pro-Vаl Chmerkovskiy were having an affair.